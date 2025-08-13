R K SWAMY reports ₹80.25 crore Q1 FY26 income, up 12.2% YoY

R K SWAMY Limited, the Integrated Marketing Services provider listed on the BSE/NSE, posted a consolidated Total Income of Rs 80.25 crores for the quarter ended June 2025, up 12.2% as compared to Rs 71.50 crores during the same period a year ago. The consolidated PBT for this period was Rs 3.60 crores, up 16.5% as compared to Rs 3.09 crores during the same period a year ago.

"We see this year as a period focused on execution. We have many marketing disciplines working together and the relevance of integration is stronger than ever. With new infrastructure coming on stream, and sustained new business initiatives, we remain focused on enabling our Clients to grow," said Shekar Swamy, MD and Group CEO, R K SWAMY Ltd.

"Our financial approach is to invest in areas of future growth, and improve margins through a better mix of higher value-adding services. Our performance in the first quarter should be viewed in the context of the global uncertainty which has made Clients cautious. We are moving forward exactly as per the plans outlined during our IPO," said Rajeev Newar, Group CFO.