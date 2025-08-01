The Festive Marketing Playbook: Data-driven insights for marketers from Realize

As India gears up for one of the most digitally-driven festive seasons yet, Realize is seeing increased engagement from brands and consumers alike. With over 600 million Indians active on the Open Web and more than 52% of digital time spent outside walled gardens, the festive mindset is already in motion and it is playing out across the Open Web.

By mid August, Indian consumers had already begun searching, clicking, and shortlisting what to buy. Between September and November 2024, Realize recorded a surge in high intent activity across categories, resulting in significant campaign lifts. Retail saw a 38.3% increase in CTRs, followed by Media and Entertainment at 17.7 %, Education at 12.3 %, Health and Fitness at 4.5%, and Finance at 2.7 %. These numbers reflect a consumer base that is not just browsing but actively looking to buy.

To enable advertisers maximize results during the festive season, Realize leverages its Predictive Audiences feature, designed to identify and engage high‑converting customer segments. By reaching untapped audiences with precision, brands can run performance‑driven campaigns at scale and capture festive intent more effectively.

Realize in India currently delivers over 292 million monthly clicks, 100 million daily active users, and 24 billion monthly visible impressions, creating a high‑performance ecosystem built for scale. Its extensive network of premium publishers ensures comprehensive reach across India, with seamless content distribution in both English and regional languages, driving high‑impact vernacular engagement. It provides behavioral insights from both paid and organic activity, with ad placements that are often exclusive and code‑on‑page enabled. All advertising spend flows directly to working media, without incurring extra tech fees.

From August to December, each festive moment represents a distinct media opportunity. Whether it is Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, or Christmas, Realize intends to help brands tailor their messaging through predictive targeting, vernacular campaigns, offer based retargeting, and story driven formats. Campaigns are built to match user behavior across every stage from discovery and evaluation to conversion, using formats like static, video, motion, and carousel ads.

The platform also aims to simplify campaign setup. Advertisers can import existing creatives or generate new ones using GenAI prompts. Advertisers can import existing assets or create new ones using generative AI tools. With over 75% of Indian advertisers already using the Realize pixel, onboarding is designed to be quick and accessible, from audience selection to performance optimization.

Download the full report here.