Dell Laptops named the most desired brand for 2025: Report

Dell Laptops has been named the Most Desired Brand of 2025 for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 11th edition of TRA Research’s Most Desired Brands (MDB) report. Apple iPhone and Titan Watches retained their second and third positions, reflecting steady consumer preference.

The rankings are based on interviews with over 2,500 consumer influencers across 16 cities, capturing trends in India’s evolving consumer behaviour.

“Desire is the invisible force that pulls consumers closer to brands, often before logic even joins the conversation. It is not created, it is evoked, often from a deep well of emotional resonance, trust, and aspiration. In a crowded marketplace, where information is abundant but attention is scarce, brands that spark desire don’t just compete, they captivate. They become symbols of identity, achievement, and affinity. This year, as we unveil the 11th edition of India’s Most Desired Brands, we decode this powerful undercurrent of human behaviour, revealing the brands that have earned more than just mindshare; they’ve won heartshare,” said N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

The top five brands recorded for 2025 are MI (jumped 19 ranks from 23rd), and Tanishq (up 8 ranks) after Tatan Watches.

LIC and Honda Motorcycles recorded declines, with LIC dropping five ranks to number 10 and Honda falling five ranks to number 11. Other shifts include Sony slipping eight ranks to number 12, while D Mart and Flipkart gained thirteen and eight ranks to reach 13 and 14. Nivea rose 14 ranks to 15, and Allen Solly jumped 24 places to number 20.

The report highlights the continued dominance of consumer-centric sectors such as FMCG, digital, automobile, and technology. Brands including Samsung, LG, and Amazon remain competitive amid growing consumer choice.

By category, the sectors attracting the most attention were diversified products (19 brands), air conditioners (18), televisions (17), mobile phones (16), deo/perfume (13), four-wheelers (12), and laptops (12).

Some brands saw upward movement in 2025: Livon Hair Serum rose 1,989 places to 465, Nykaa Fashion jumped 1,850 places to 443, Boroplus Antiseptic Cream rose 1,758 places to 529, and Reliance climbed 1,750 places to 324. Other notable gains included VISA (up 1,698 to 514), Tang (up 1,631 to 666), Ajanta Wall Clocks (up 1,630 to 669), TTK Prestige Cookware (up 1,597 to 480), Voltas Beko Refrigerators (up 1,565 to 735), and Zandu Balm Pain Relief (up 1,508 to 343).

Conversely, some established brands experienced declines: Van Heusen formalwear fell 825 places to 982, Lakme skincare dropped 592 to 965, KIA SUVs down 568 to 961, FILA footwear fell 558 to 918, Christian Dior luxury fashion down 554 to 877, Hindustan Unilever diversified down 541 to 897, Navratna Cool hair oil down 534 to 937, Kellogg’s breakfast cereals fell 527 to 841, Bharti AXA insurance dropped 522 to 962, and Tata Safari SUVs down 522 to 605.

The results underline the volatility of consumer sentiment and the competitive pressures across categories in India’s consumer market.