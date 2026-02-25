Retail brands see 71% higher brand intent lift with Reels & creators: Report

As Indian consumers increasingly move between social media, online shopping and physical stores, retail journeys are becoming more integrated across channels, according to a new whitepaper released by Meta Platforms in collaboration with the Retailers Association of India.

The 'Reimagining Retail: Maximising Omnichannel Business Impact in the Age of AI’ report noted shoppers who buy across multiple channels spend 2.5 times more than single-channel shoppers and up to 73% more when engaging across several touchpoints.

Speaking on the report findings, Meghna Apparao, Director, E-Commerce & Retail (India), Meta, said, “I urge retail leaders to focus on three transformative pillars highlighted in this whitepaper. First, harness the power of Reels and Creators to drive authentic engagement and brand storytelling. Second, embrace omnichannel performance marketing to seamlessly connect with consumers across platforms, optimising reach and impact. Third, leverage WhatsApp as a direct, personalised channel for customer interaction and commerce. Together, these strategies unlock new growth opportunities, foster deeper relationships, and position your brand at the forefront of digital retail innovation in India’s dynamic market.”

Dr. Hitesh Bhatt, Director - Marketing & Communications, Retailers Association of India (RAI), added, “There has been a fundamental shift in retail: consumers no longer move between online and offline; they operate across both at once. Discovery, influence, and purchase now happen through content, creators, conversations, and stores, often in the same journey. For retailers, the challenge is no longer adopting digital tools, but integrating them to drive measurable outcomes. Omnichannel maturity will define competitiveness in Indian retail, and this report outlines what it takes to get there.”

The whitepaper notes that 77% of retail brand and product discovery happens on social media, with Meta platforms accounting for 96% of this discovery.

It adds that 97% of consumers watch short-form video daily and that 60% of time spent on Facebook and Instagram is on video.

Manoj Jain, Senior VP & Head, Omni Channel Marketing, Reliance Digital, said, “Reliance Digital has embraced a Reels-forward strategy, leveraging it to drive brand awareness and business outcomes on Meta. Central to this is our collaboration with regional creators on Meta, enabling authentic connections that resonate with diverse communities, delivering stronger engagement and measurable impact, making Meta an important pillar in our marketing strategy.”

The study highlights a shift toward 'phygital' behaviour, with more than 50% of retail consumers researching a product online before buying in-store and over 50% researching in-store before buying online.

Retailers using Meta’s Omnichannel Optimisation have seen more than fourfold improvements in omnichannel return on ad spend (ROAS), while integrated data strategies have driven up to 15% revenue growth, the report states. Businesses integrating in-store sales data with Meta advertising measurement are reporting 2x-5x+ ROAS uplift and up to 9x incremental sales growth. The report also notes that Meta’s Conversions API has enabled ROAS uplift ranging from 2x-5x+ and up to 9x incremental sales uplift, depending on industry and market.

In retail media, advertising on messaging platforms is also rising. The whitepaper says 72% of product discovery happens on WhatsApp. Retailers using Business Messaging and Click-to-WhatsApp campaigns are seeing a 61% average improvement in ROAS, a 62% increase in leads generated, and 22% higher order values.

Creator-led content is also influencing purchase decisions, with 71% of consumers purchasing within a couple of days after seeing creator content on Meta technologies. Retail brands using Reels and creators are seeing 71% higher brand intent lift and 19% lower acquisition costs, the report noted.

Amit Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Croma, said, “Meta’s AI-powered solutions have fundamentally elevated our omnichannel approach, enabling us to integrate offline data and activate performance marketing across all touchpoints. This strategic shift empowers us to optimise customer journeys, unlock new growth opportunities, and drive sustained incremental footfall & revenue impact, online and offline, while future-proofing our business in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.”

