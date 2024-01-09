Sports channel genre witnessed a 53% increase in ad volumes during Apr-Jun’23: TAM report

TAM India has released its quarterly report titled ‘Advertising on sports channel genre’ which covers Jul-Sept‘23. As per the report, the sports channel genre experienced a 53% increase in advertising volumes during Apr-Jun’23 when compared to Jan-Mar’23. The cricket program dominated the sports channel genre for four consecutive quarters, holding over 50% of the ad volumes, making it the most prominent program genre.

The report outlines that the Ecom-Media/Ent./Social Media was the leading category with a 39% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sept’23. Jiocinema app maintained its position as the top brand throughout the first, second, and third quarters of 2023. It further states that One9 Trion and Flipkart.com were exclusive advertisers present in the top 10 list during Jul-Sept’23 compared to Apr-Jun’23 while the hair removers category saw the highest increase in ad secondages with the growth of 81%. 30+ categories registering positive growth.

The report states that advertising on television for the sports genre witnessed growth in ad volumes of 53% during Apr-Jun’23 over Jan-Mar’23. Whereas, Jul-Sept’23 observed a de-growth of 10% in ad volumes for Sports Genre over Jan-Mar’23. Also, During Jul-Sept’23, the Services and Food and Beverages sectors retained their first and second positions with 50% and 7% share of ad volumes over Apr-Jun’23.

Read the report here: