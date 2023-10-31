ICC World Cup 2023 witnessed 24% growth in ad volumes for 23 matches than 2019: TAM report

TAM has released a report based on the first 23 matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 titled, “TAM Sports-ICC Cricket WC 2023 Advertising Update.” The advertising report is for all the channels on which matches are broadcast.
According to the report, the count of categories, Advertisers & Brands grew by 29%, 2% and 24% respectively in ICC World Cup 2023 compared to ICC World Cup 2019 during the first 23 matches from both the World Cups.
In ICC World Cup 2023, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading Category with a 9% share of ad volumes. Perfumes/Deodorant & Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup'23 and ICC World Cup'19 in first 23 matches. The top 5 categories together covered 33% share of ad volumes during the first 23 matches of ICC World Cup'23.
It further says that 45+ new categories and 165+ new brands were advertised in 23 matches of ICC World Cup'23 compared to the same number of matches in ICC World Cup'19.
Among the 165+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Mahindra XUV 700'.