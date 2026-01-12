Total cinema footfalls drop 41% from 2019 to 2024: Report

India’s film exhibition sector is facing sustained pressure from falling footfalls, limited screen density and rapid shifts in viewing habits, according to a new report released by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and prepared by EY.
The report finds that theatrical revenues have declined since their 2019 peak, even as India’s overall media and entertainment sector and the broader economy have continued to grow. India’s theatrical revenues fell at a compound annual rate of 0.2% between 2019 and 2024, while the media and entertainment sector grew at 5.42% and GDP at 6.6% during the same period.
Total cinema footfalls dropped 41%, from 1.46 billion in 2019 to 0.86 billion in 2024. Footfalls per screen declined 44% over the same period. Despite a population of about 1.4 billion, industry estimates suggest only around 150 million people, roughly 10%, attend a movie in theatres annually.
India also continues to lag its global peers in screen density. The number of cinema screens increased marginally from 9,527 in 2019 to 9,927 in 2024, but screens per million people fell from 7.6 to 6.8. By comparison, the United States has 109 screens per million people and China has 64.
Survey data in the report shows that demand for the theatrical experience remains strong. A survey of 14,688 cinemagoers conducted in mid-2025 found that 81% preferred watching films in theatres rather than on streaming platforms. About 75% cited superior sound and video quality, while 60% valued the social experience of going out to the cinema.
However, content quality and shortened theatrical windows are emerging as key deterrents. The report notes that 55% of cinemagoers identified content quality as their main concern. It also found that 81% believed films now reach streaming platforms within eight weeks of theatrical release, and 34% said they would wait for streaming if the window was short.
Piracy remains a significant challenge, with 51% of media consumers accessing content from pirated sources, particularly among the 19-to-34 age group.
The study highlights a major missed opportunity in screen expansion. Around 16,350 of India’s roughly 19,000 pin codes have no cinema screens. EY estimates that increasing the number of screens from about 9,900 to 20,000 could generate 125,000 additional jobs and around Rs 950 crore in additional tax revenue for the government.
The report outlines several policy recommendations, including rationalising GST on cinema tickets, granting industry status to exhibition to lower electricity costs, easing ticket price controls, extending theatrical windows, and incentivising the development of low-cost theatres in underserved regions.
The report aims to inform discussions between industry stakeholders and policymakers on creating a more sustainable and competitive framework for India’s film exhibition sector amid growing competition from digital platforms.