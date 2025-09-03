Indian TV ad volumes surge 27%, print grows 26%: Report

India’s advertising industry registered mixed trends in the first half of 2025, according to a report released jointly by Excellent Publicity, TAM Media Research Pvt. Ltd. (TAM AdEx), and RCS India. Covering data from January to June 2025 across TV, Radio, Print, and Digital, the report highlights notable growth in traditional media and shifting dynamics in digital spending.

Television ad volumes increased by 27% compared to the same period last year, while overall ad spending on TV rose 64% from 2023. Entertainment, E-commerce, and Social Media accounted for 25.6% of TV ad volumes. Star India was listed as the top advertiser, with Jio Hotstar the most featured brand. Sports and General Entertainment Channels together made up over 84% of total TV ad time, with Prime Time remaining the most preferred slot.

Radio revenues grew 10% over 2023, with Properties and Real Estate as the leading advertising categories, followed by Cars. Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser, and Jeena Sikho led as the most advertised brand. The Commercial Vehicles category registered the sharpest increase, growing 24 times in ad spends, highlighting radio’s penetration in tier-2 and rural markets.

Print media recorded a 26% growth compared to 2023. Cars dominated with an 8.9% share of category spends, while Retail Departmental Stores appeared in the top 10 for the first time. Maruti Suzuki India emerged as the top advertiser, and Allen Career Institute as the most advertised brand. Among categories, two-wheelers posted the strongest growth at 31%.

Digital advertising, in contrast, saw a decline of 8% year-on-year in overall ad spend. However, the number of active advertisers reached a three-year high, signaling sustained interest. Online Shopping accounted for 11.2% of spending, with Amazon Online India as the top advertiser and Amazon as the most advertised brand.

Categories like Washing Powders/Liquids recorded a 21-fold growth, while Perfumes/Deodorants rose six times. Programmatic advertising continued to dominate the medium, accounting for 88.3% of digital spends.

Speaking on the report, Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder & Director of Excellent Publicity, said, “What’s really interesting is how brands are navigating a delicate balance. TV still captures attention, radio keeps the connection local and relatable, print is earning back trust, and digital is becoming sharper and more targeted. The brands that truly succeed are the ones that recognize what each medium does best, while staying flexible, innovative, and creative.”