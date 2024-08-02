TV ad volumes fall by 3% in H1 2024: Report

According to the TAM TV AdEx report, television ad volumes dropped by 3% in the first half of 2024 (January-June) compared to the same period last year. This decline is notable despite major TV events like the ICC World Cup and IPL taking place during this period.

The report reveals that food and beverages (F&B) led the ad volume share with 24%, followed by personal care/personal hygiene at 16%, services at 12%, household products at 9%, personal healthcare at 8%, hair care and laundry both at 5%, auto at 3%, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) also at 3%. BFSI is the only new sector in the top 10 during this timeframe.

The report also notes significant growth in ad secondages for specific categories: 'milk beverages' increased by 24%, and 'rubs and balms' saw a 40% rise from January to June 2024 compared to the same months in 2023.

In terms of advertisers, FMCG companies dominated the top 10 list. HUL was the leading advertiser, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, P&G, ITC, Cadbury's India, Coca-Cola India, Wipro, PepsiCo, and Reliance Jio Infocomm. Together, these top 10 advertisers accounted for 45% of the total ad volumes during the period.

The report further indicates that 'GEC' (General Entertainment Channels) surpassed 'News channels in ad volumes, continuing the trend from the previous year. The top five channel genres collectively made up over 90% of ad volumes in both H1 2024 and H1 2023.

TAM AdEx monitored over 600 TV channels for this report.