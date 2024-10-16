56% of urban citizens chose instore mode of shopping: Ipsos report

Ipsos IndiaBus Shopping Fiesta Survey confirms all the buzz in the streets around festivals, with at least 3 in 4, in tier 3 citizens (76%) claiming to prefer the in-store mode of shopping most. Interestingly, overall, 56% of urban citizens chose in-store mode of shopping, followed by 32% preferring a combination of online + in-store shopping, and 12% preferring the online mode. In fact, while SEC C (65%) and SEC B (62%) preferred in-store shopping, SEC A was seen to prefer a combination of the online + offline mode of shopping (45%), in-store (31%) and online shopping (23%).

Students were seen to prefer a combo of online + instore (44%) and instore (44%) modes in equanimity. Though in-store mode of shopping was seen to be more pronounced among citizens of low education (65%), the east zone (65%) and the north zone (63%).

When do shoppers get into the shopping mode? Shopping starts a month before (29%) and peaks around one week before the festival (42%). The pattern was similar across demographics.

The survey also probed the key factors influencing the purchase decision. Overall, quality (80%) and price (77%) emerged the biggest considerations in the purchase decision, followed by discounts (66%) and brand reputation (46%). For the west zone citizens, brand reputation (66%) was placed before discounts (64%).

How enthused are the citizens this festival season?

Citizens polled pan India had at least 2 in 3 (65%) claiming to be excited about shopping in the festival season. Interestingly, citizens most excited were those with deeper pockets, higher social strata and educated – SEC A (76%), self-employed (76%), tier 1 (76%), metros (75%), west zone (74%), high education (72%), tier 2 (70%), south zone (68%) and north zone (65%). Not much difference was seen across age groups, 18-30 years (66%), 31-45 years (66%), 45+ age group (64%). Same for the cohorts of students (67%), full time parents/ homemakers (64%) and employed (62%). Further, SEC B (64%) and SEC C (59%) is looking forward to spending. The TG/ city less enthused were tier 3 (48%) and the east zone (48%).

“India is amid the biggest shopping carnival with festivals one after the other, from ganesh chaturthi, to eid e milad, navratri, dussehra, karva chauth, danteras and diwali. For a culturally rich country like India where every state has its own unique traditions, festivals are unifying and citizens across demographics partake of the celebrations, immersing themselves hook, line and sinker. It is also the time of family bonding, extending it to include relatives, colleagues, friends etc. Festival shopping is a great activity for buying personal goods, for gifting and for upgradation in terms of buying household goods, consumer electronics, durables, cars, 2-wheelers and even homes. Instore shopping has its own charm, more like a family activity to dress up in festive wear and shop, but citizens are also snagging great deals online. Esp the educated and the higher demographics and cohorts. SEC C, Tier III is leveraging opportunities in instore mode,” says Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation, ESG and CSR, Ipsos India.

What is dominating the shopping lists of citizens?

Overall, citizens are planning to spend this festival season on apparels (89%), sweets and snacks (79%), puja items (74%), dry fruits and chocolates (63%), firecrackers (63%), home décor items (62%), jewellery (42%) and consumer electronics (30%). Interestingly, dry fruits and chocolates were high up for the west zone citizens (77%), tier 1 (73%), and SEC A (73%). Jewellery purchase was on the shopping list of the citizens of the west zone (68%), SEC A (54%) and tier 1 (53%). The west zone citizens are planning to splurge the most across categories – apparel (95%), sweets and snacks (87%), home décor (84%), puja items (83%), firecrackers (78%), dry fruits and chocolates (77%), jewellery (68%) and consumer electronics (59%).

“Money makes the mare go. The rich and the educated do not have to think twice when it comes to pampering themselves with their dream items during festivals; the lower strata have faced a rough patch due to floods and torrential rains. But good monsoons have ensured that the economically weakened have funds to enjoy festivals with apparels, sweets, home decor and other things,” stated Chakraborty.