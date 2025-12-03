Women’s sports sponsorship in India growing 50% faster than men’s: Report

Women’s sports in India are emerging as a fast-growing commercial and cultural category, according to a new year-end report by LS Digital. Titled 'The Rise of Women's Sports Marketing in India,' the study examines how India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory and broader institutional reforms are reshaping fandom, digital consumption, and brand engagement.
The report uses LS Digital’s Quilt-based methodology, combining search and social data with machine-assisted discourse analysis, to track audience shifts and commercial patterns. It highlights the rise of “Patriotic Marketing,” with 50% of labelled conversations portraying women athletes as national symbols. Of this content, 78% focuses on national achievement narratives, while consumer engagement and local hero themes contribute 11% each.
The analysis points to growing commercial momentum, with sponsorship in women’s leagues reportedly increasing 50% faster than men’s and digital streaming contributing over 40% of total viewership. Social data also indicates a widening audience, with 57-58% of viewers during recent women’s cricket tournaments being male, and 6% of conversations reflecting youth inspiration.
The report further notes that top athletes such as Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have seen endorsement values rise by 25-100%, while emerging sports like chess, squash, combat sports, and winter sports account for 22% of discussions. Institutional support, including equal match fees and record World Cup prize money, is cited as strengthening the commercial identity of women’s sports.
Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO of LS Digital, stated that sustained, year-round investment in athletes, leagues, and grassroots development is critical to the category’s continued growth. The report concludes that women’s sports in India are increasingly shaping culture, fan engagement, and brand strategy, with digital consumption and athlete narratives driving the next phase of expansion.