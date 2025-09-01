A lookback at August 2025 cultural hits, from food to fashion

August 2025 has been a month defined by cultural shifts, viral phenomena, and moments that blurred the lines between entertainment, lifestyle, and commerce. From the record-breaking success of K-pop Demon Hunters on Netflix and in theatres to the growing global craze for matcha despite its polarising taste, audiences have shown how collective participation drives trends today.

Pop culture also took centre stage with the immersive marketing rollout of Wednesday Season 2 and the global buzz around Taylor Swift’s engagement, both of which became shared cultural experiences amplified by brands and social media.

Meanwhile, fashion entered the spotlight as denim campaigns sparked debates about inclusivity and cultural sensitivity. In India, the onset of the festive season highlighted the deep interconnection between tradition, community, and economic activity.

Together, these moments reveal how culture now unfolds across multiple platforms, cinema, music, fashion, food, and festivals, shaping conversations worldwide.

K-pop Demon Hunters

The American animated musical 'K-pop Demon Hunters', directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, has been identified as a significant cultural and media phenomenon. Released in June 2025, the film made history by becoming the most-watched film of all time on Netflix, accumulating over 236 million views and surpassing the previous record held by ‘Red Notice’. Furthermore, its limited theatrical release while still streaming simultaneously on Netflix made it the number one film at the U.S. box office, with earnings of over $19.20 million to date.

Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the film's success is attributed to its effective blending of genres, combining the high-energy aesthetics of K-pop with an urban fantasy narrative. Its popularity grew organically through word-of-mouth, boosted by viral videos and memes on social media, demonstrating a modern media model where audience engagement and community activity are key drivers.

The biggest attraction for many has been the film's catchy soundtrack, which features music from K-pop industry veterans who have worked with groups such as BTS and Twice. Capitalising on this music's popularity, Netflix released a ‘sing-along’ version of the film in theaters across the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Matcha Madness

Meanwhile, Matcha solidified its status as a significant global cultural trend, driven by a post-COVID-19 consumer shift towards wellness and nutrient-rich foods. Originating in Japan around 805 CE, the powdered green tea, derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, has been a pillar of Japanese culture for centuries. Its recent surge in popularity, amplified by social media, is attributed to health benefits.

Despite its widespread acclaim, matcha's flavour profile remains a point of contention for many, creating a dichotomy between its aesthetic appeal and its taste. This was highlighted in a recent viral review by a content creator, who described the taste as resembling 'normal tea that has caught mould'. Attempts to improve the flavour by adding ice, milk, or jaggery were unsuccessful, leading to a candid rejection of the drink. This perspective, shared by an Instagram creator, Pranjali Papnai, who finds its earthy and vegetal notes unpalatable, stands in stark contrast to the glowing reviews that dominate social media and marketing.

However, this rapid increase in demand has exposed a critical vulnerability in the global supply chain, leading to a widespread shortage. The highly labour-intensive production process, which involves hand-picking leaves and slowly grinding them, cannot keep pace with the exponential growth in consumer interest. Recent severe heatwaves, particularly in the Kyoto region, have damaged crops and led to poor harvests. The combination of factors has created a perfect storm of soaring demand and constrained supply, resulting in higher prices and a scarcity of top-grade matcha worldwide.

Wednesday season 2

The release of the first part of 'Wednesday' Season 2 was preceded by a comprehensive and multifaceted marketing campaign that established the show's return as a major cultural event. Moving beyond traditional promotion, the strategy centred on brand collaborations and influencer-driven content that brought the fictional world of Nevermore Academy into the real world. This approach, which generated over 3 billion owned social impressions before the premiere, was designed to foster fan participation rather than just passive consumption.

A key element of this campaign was the series of partnerships with prominent consumer brands. Fast-food chain Wendy's launched the 'Meal of Misfortune', a limited-edition offering with mystery sauces and themed packaging that resonated with the show's dark humour. Similarly, NYX Professional Makeup released a special-edition collection. These collaborations were integrated seamlessly into the show's narrative universe, allowing fans to engage with the brand's products as if they were part of the 'Wednesday' world.

Beyond brand-specific tie-ins, the marketing effort also extended to broader, more immersive experiences. This included a global 'Doom Tour' featuring cast members in cities worldwide and an online quiz that offered fans a chance to receive a rejection letter from Nevermore Academy. Influencer content played a significant role in distributing these campaigns and keeping the show at the centre of online discussion, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon driven by fan-centric engagement.

Instagram creators at Wednesday Season 2 promotions in fictional Nevermore Academy

Taylor Swift's new fan base

Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement with Travis Kelce quickly moved beyond celebrity news to become a cultural moment that brands were eager to tap into. Within hours of the news breaking, several companies across sectors, from food chains to fashion labels, put out playful social media posts referencing the engagement. The speed and scale of this response reflected the growing trend of real-time marketing, where brands align themselves with viral moments to appear relatable and part of everyday conversations.

This pattern underscored how celebrity culture continues to blur into brand communication, where marketing strategies increasingly rely on pop culture events rather than planned campaigns.

While it can deepen consumer engagement by striking the right emotional chord, it also shows how closely brand visibility today is tied to fast-moving cultural currents.

Brands' posts on social media just after Taylor Swift's announcement

Denim Discourse

In the fashion world in August, two major denim campaigns sparked significant online discourse, highlighting a contrast in brand messaging and public reception. The American Eagle campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney generated widespread backlash. The controversy stemmed from a wordplay tagline, 'Sydney Sweeney has great genes', which critics interpreted as a reference to eugenics and Western beauty standards. Despite the brand’s clarification that the ad was about 'jeans', the message was perceived as tone-deaf and fueled a political and cultural debate.

Conversely, Gap's 'Better in Denim' campaign, featuring the multinational girl group KATSEYE, was widely praised. The advertisement, set to a nostalgic Y2K song, focused on themes of individuality, diversity and self-expression. By featuring a multicultural group dancing to a then-popular track, Gap's campaign was celebrated for its inclusivity and authentic representation. This success underscored the importance of cultural sensitivity and the power of aligning brand values with a message of unity and diversity in a highly scrutinised digital landscape.

Left: Katseye for GAP; Right: Sydney Sweeny for American Eagle

Festive season in India

August in India marks the beginning of the country’s festive season, a period deeply embedded in cultural and social traditions. This month saw the celebration of Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Radha Ashtami, Onam, and the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi. These festivities not only foster togetherness but also served as a key driver of economic activity.

The themes of homecoming and reunion, particularly during Onam, continued to resonate strongly with audiences and advertisers.

Television continued to dominate festive marketing, with TAM AdEx H1 2025 reporting that 35 - 38% of ad spends are directed toward TV, driven by GRP-heavy general entertainment content.

Ganesh Chaturthi this year exemplified this trend in experiential marketing. Polycab, for example, created a Comfort Zone along the congested Lalbaugcha Raja darshan route, offering rest areas, mobile charging stations, and safety watchtowers at key locations such as Juhu Beach.

These initiatives integrated the brand into the community experience, providing tangible value to devotees while aligning with the festive spirit.