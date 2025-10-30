What are brands doing at Gen Z's fake Indian weddings?

Now that the festive season in India is almost over, the nation is onto another celebration season - the ‘Great Indian Wedding Season.’ However, even before the first real baraat hit the streets, suddenly most of us started getting wedding invites. The music, the décor, the lehengas - everything looked like a wedding, except for one missing element: the bride and groom. These were not weddings at all, but ‘fake shaadis’ - wedding-themed parties where the only commitment was to having fun.

What began as a quirky urban experiment has quickly grown into a national phenomenon. The ‘fake wedding’ trend has captured the imagination of India’s Gen Z, who are attending ticketed events that mimic every aspect of a traditional Indian wedding - minus the rituals and the judgmental relatives.

The trend gained mainstream attention when Zepto launched The Great Indian Fake Shaadi, taking the concept beyond sponsorship into brand-led cultural orchestration. The quick-commerce company invited audiences to audition for roles like the 'fake dulha' and 'fake dulhan' through Instagram, ensuring weeks of viral engagement.

The event partnered with a wide range of brands, from Britannia Pure Magic and Hershey India to Sugar Cosmetics, Minimalist, Nivea India, Unilever’s Closeup, and Shaadi.com, all finding ways to integrate their products into the celebration. Some brands leaned into irony: Shaadi.com’s presence at a commitment-free event served as a playful nod to India’s wedding obsession.

The trend began in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru but has evolved into a structured business model. These are not casual gatherings; they are professionally produced, ticketed events featuring haldi, sangeet, and reception-style nights. Priced between Rs 499 and Rs 3,000 - and going much higher for premium versions, these parties are drawing young attendees seeking an unfiltered celebration space without social pressure.

Event organisers like Saddi Galli and India’s Biggest Fake Wedding have curated such events, designing shaadi-themed parties complete with décor, mehendi corners, live dhol, and choreographed flash mobs. Platforms like BookMyShow, Sort My Scene, and Zomato’s District app have made these events accessible nationwide, lending them professional visibility and ticketing infrastructure.

For consumer brands, fake weddings offer a new kind of experiential marketing platform, one designed for content creation. Beauty, grooming, and lifestyle labels find natural visibility as participants dress in traditional attire, seeking perfect social media moments.

Philips, Lakme Academy, and Twamev have leveraged these events to position themselves in the preparation and style phases, while Satmola and Kuber Mouth Freshener have integrated into post-meal rituals. Every touchpoint, from getting ready to dancing at the sangeet, has become a space for subtle product placement.

While it began in the metro cities, it is no longer confined to these cities. Tier 2 cities like Bareilly are now hosting similar events, showing the concept’s wider social appeal. The idea of celebrating without commitment and dressing up without consequence has found eager audiences in smaller towns.

Globally, the concept has scaled to Indian diaspora hubs like Dubai, where events such as Farzi Sangeet have taken place. Events like Dulha Dulhan Drama hosted a wedding-themed concert, taking the trend on a larger scale. It featured celebrity attendees, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Adnan Sami.

The EY report records India’s organised live events industry at over Rs 12,000 crore in 2024, and is growing at a CAGR of 19%, these wedding-themed parties being one of them.

However, the trend also faces brand safety challenges. To counter the excessive alcohol consumption and chaotic environments at the events, the organisers experimented with ‘sober versions’ to attract a wider audience and protect brand reputations.

The fake wedding phenomenon reveals a deeper shift in how Gen Z interacts with tradition. For a generation that values experience over permanence, these parties offer a way to enjoy the grandeur of Indian weddings without emotional or financial baggage. For brands, it’s an opportunity to appear in the middle of a viral, visually rich, and high-engagement cultural moment.

As the concept spreads from Delhi to Dubai and from clubs to banquet halls, India’s ‘fake shaadi’ economy might prove that even a wedding without a bride and groom can be a billion-rupee business, and if brands want, they can strategically monetise everything everywhere.