IPL 2024: A comprehensive list of sponsors

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 kicked off on March 22 and is set to wrap on May 26, 2024. With 10 teams batting for victory and a total of 72 players sold, including 30 overseas players, an INR 230.45 crore was spent on the Auction. Similarly, brands have followed suit with manufacturing, finance and entertainment sectors leading the sponsorship of the IPL teams this year.
The BCCI awarded the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League to TATA Group for five years. The company has renewed its association for a value of INR 2500 crore—the highest-ever sponsorship amount in the history of the league. The TATA Group previously held the title sponsorship rights for the IPL in 2022 and 2023.
Associate Partners include My11Circle, Angel One and RuPay while the Official Broadcaster is Star Sports, operated by Disney Star and the Official Digital Streaming Partner happens to be Jio Cinema, operated by Viacom18. The IPL 2023-27 media rights have earned INR 48,390 crores (digital+TV). Across five years of media rights, a total of 410 matches will be played where BCCI earns an estimated INR 118 crore per match.
Disney Star retained the TV rights by paying INR 23,575 crore (INR 57.5 crore/game) while Viacom18 bagged the digital rights with a winning bid of INR 23,578 crore.
The Official Strategic Timeout Partner for IPL is CEAT and the Umpire Partner is PayTM.
Digital Streaming Partners
JioCinema, the digital streaming platform, has partnered with 18 sponsors and 250 advertisers. Dream11, a fantasy sports platform, is the copresenting sponsor, while Tata Motors, PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, Upstox, Charged by Thumbs Up, Britannia, Pepsi, Parle products, Google Pixel, Haier, Jindal Steel, Vodafone, Dalmia Cements, Kamla Pasand and Rapido are the associate sponsors.
FMCG brands like Britannia, Parle Products, Mars chocolates, Tata Consumer Products, and Havmor Ice Cream have come on board to advertise on the platform. Along with this, automobile brands like Maruti, Apollo Tyres, Ashok Leyland, and JK Tyres are also on board.
From the finance sector, brands like PayZapp by HDFC Bank, SBI, Cred, AMFI, ICICI Mutual Fund, and LIC have secured ad slots.
Broadcast Streaming Partners
Disney Star, the official broadcaster for IPL 2024, has teamed up with more than 10 brands for sponsorship ahead of the new season. These brands include Dream11, Vimal, Asian Paints, Charged by Thumsup, Joy Personal Care, Dettol, and Amul.
Many of these brands had partnerships with the channel in the previous season as well, such as Dream11, Asian Paints, and Charged by Thums Up. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Havells Lloyd, Hide & Seek, Vanessa, Rupay Credit, Parle Products, Harpic, HDFC Payzapp, and Groww have also joined the sponsorship lineup.
Brands like Airtel, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Mountain Dew, and Parle Biscuits were sponsors in the previous season too.
Now, let's take a closer look at the official sponsors for each IPL team.
Mumbai Indians
Bringing a total to 26 brands, including 11 international and 15 domestic brands, the new partners for Mumbai Indians in 2024 include Skechers, Castrol, Goldi Solar, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Sanghvi S3 Group, Kingfisher, Kaspersky, Pokémon, NIC Ice Creams, Bugles, GK TMT and BGMI Krafton. This is in addition to the 14 existing partnerships that are being carried forward from the previous year.
The team renewed multiple deals with partners including go slice (Front of Jersey), DHL (Back of Jersey), IDFC First Bank (Right Chest), Jio (Lead Arm), Astral Pipes (Upper Non-Lead Arm), Skechers (Lower Non-Lead Arm), BP Castrol (Lead Leg) and Goldi Solar (Non-lead Leg), Usha (Lead Cap), Garnier (Back of cap).
The Official Partners include Jio Cinema, Dream11, Kingfisher, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Bisleri, Kaspersky, NIC Ice Creams, Sanghvi S3 Group, Pokémon, BGMI, BKT, Reliance Digital, GK TMT, Big Ant Studios, Bugles and SOTC Travel Limited. This expansion reflects a 20% increase in sponsorship value.
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has 15 brands sponsoring them for the 2024 season. Their main partners are TVS Eurogrip, Etihad Airways, India Cement, and Gulf Oil.
Among their principal partners are TVS Eurogrip, Etihad Airways, India Cements, Gulf Oil, British Empire, SNJ 10000, Reliance JIO, and Astral Pipes.
In addition to these, CSK has official partners like Vision 11, ICICI Bank, and Coca-Cola. They also have merchandise partners including Play R, Hello FM, Fever FM, and Fan Craze.
Kolkata Knight Riders
For Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), their main partners are Dream11, BKT, and associate sponsors like LUX Cozi, JIO, JOY Personal Care, ACKO, Royal Green, JSW Paints, and Manipal Hospitals.
They've also got official partners such as Thumbs UP, Bira 91, Philips, Advance Laminates, and Veedol. Additionally, they have licensing partners including Play R and Fancode Shop.
For media coverage, KKR has teamed up with Sampark and Fever FM as their official media partners.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s main sponsor is Qatar Airways. Additionally, they have principal partners like KEI Wires and Cables, Happilo, and Reliance JIO.
Their associate partners include PUMA, Hindware Italian Collection, Boat, Equitas, Mahindra, and Nippon Paints.
RCB has also teamed up with several brands as official partners for the season, such as Eat Sure, Rario, Munch, Ampere, Restolex, Dream11, Bira 91, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, Hombale Films, Amul Organic, Manipal Hospitals, Aryaka, 7UP, ITC Master Chef, Fever 104 FM, Bella VITA, Jio Cinema, Birla Estates, Alstone, and NVY.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans has a total of 30 sponsors this year. Among them, 17 partners from last year have decided to continue their support, while 13 new partners have joined the team.
According to ET reports, the franchise’s Chief Operating Officer, Arvinder Singh, expects a 24% increase in sponsorship revenue compared to last year, projecting it to reach INR 90 crore this season.
Dream11 is the leading sponsor for Gujarat Titans, with BKT Tires and Capri Global retaining their roles as associate partners. Other prominent sponsors include Jio, Astral, Simpolo Ceramics, and ACKO.
The team's headgear features the logo of ACKO alongside Equitas Small Finance Bank. They've also retained official partners such as boAt, Bisleri, Havmor, Croma, and HCG, while adding five new partners including Viacom18, Advance Decorative Laminates, Axabull, Hurricane, and Big Ant Studios.
Delhi Capitals
The Delhi Capitals (DC) have Green Panel and DP World as their principal sponsors for the season. JIO is their associate sponsor.
They have partnered with Fan Craze, Dream11, Jio Cinema, Bisleri, Big Ant Studios, Fever FM, 94.3, Radio One, and Punjabi Fever as their official partners.
Additionally, Paytm Insider+Paytm is their exclusive ticketing partner.
Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) has secured Luminous as their title sponsor, while their principal sponsors include BKT, NEOM, and Red Bull, highlighting a diverse range of partnerships.
Additionally, they have associate sponsors such as UBON Born To Free, GOEL TMT, and Poornima University, further enhancing their sponsorship portfolio. Among their official partners are Dream11 and Eat Fit, showcasing their collaboration with brands in various industries.
Furthermore, they have official licensees including FanCode Shop and Play R, engaging with licensed merchandise and fan engagement platforms.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) boasts Dream11 as their title sponsor. The team also enjoys the support of principal sponsors including BKT, Kuhl Stylish Fans, All Seasons Packaged Drinking Water, Wavin, and Arun Ice Creams.
Additionally, they have secured sponsorship from Century Mattresses. The team's partnerships extend to brands such as Wrogn, FanCode, Dazller, Campa, Bira 91 Merch Store, Big Ant Studios, Tenali Double Horse, Care Hospital, Advance Decorative Laminates, and Galo Solar.
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants has secured sponsorship from a diverse range of brands including My11Circle, Green Ply, BKT, JIO, SBI Life, Astral Pipes, INA Solar, Valvoline, Campa, TOO YUMM, Dairy Milk, SIX5SIX, Dr. Vaidya’s New Age Ayurved, Dazller, Fancode, Spencers, Mirchi FM, Radio City FM, FEVER FM, Gaana, Jagran Engage, 94.3 BIG FM, and VI-John.
Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings' principal partner is Dream11, with KENT, BKT, JIO, All Seasons Hand Rub, Lotus Herbals, and Hindware Italian Collection serving as their principal sponsors.
Additionally, they have official partners including CAMPA, Avon Cycles, Advance Decorative Laminates, Dazller, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation & M3M Foundation, and Polaroid Eyewear.
The team's fan merchandise is facilitated by partners such as FanCode, The Arena, SIX5SIX, DUDEMe, and PlayR, while their ticketing is managed through PAYTM Insider.