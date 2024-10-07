Swiggy sponsorship leads to Deepinder Goyal's exit out of Shark Tank India

The fourth season of ‘Shark Tank India’, a popular reality show on SonyLIV, has begun its production. Several familiar faces from previous seasons are returning, including Anupam Mittal (People Group), Aman Gupta (boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO). However, Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, will not be part of the new season's investor lineup.
Goyal, who made his debut as a Shark in Season 3, is absent from the Season 4 lineup. His exclusion is reportedly linked to Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery platform, which has become the new sponsor of the show. Swiggy's ₹25 crore sponsorship came with a stipulation, Goyal, the CEO of Swiggy's direct competitor Zomato, would not be allowed to return to the show.
Goyal addressed his exit from the show during the ET Startup Awards, where he confirmed that Swiggy’s sponsorship led to his exit. He reflected on his time on the show, stating, "I just went there to set a different narrative, be real, and change how people perceive how a startup should be built." He also commented on his decision to participate in Season 3, "I felt it was my moral obligation to go there once, but I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored ‘Shark Tank’ this time and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard."
The exclusion of Deepinder Goyal from the show due to Swiggy’s sponsorship started the flow of memes and opinions on X (formerly Twitter).
Swiggy’s move to exclude Goyal from the show highlights the growing competition between the two food delivery giants. Over the years, the two companies have been locked in fierce rivalry in India’s food delivery and quick commerce sectors. While both companies were initially neck-to-neck, recent reports indicate that Zomato has gained an edge, widening the gap between the two.
Swiggy’s decision to sponsor the show and effectively remove its competitor’s CEO from the spotlight is seen as a strategic manoeuvre in their ongoing battle for market dominance. The rivalry between Swiggy and Zomato has now extended beyond their core businesses, influencing decisions in broader media and advertising spaces.
These developments surrounding Goyal's exit from the show adds another dimension to the intense competition between the two leading companies in India’s food tech sector.