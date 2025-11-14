The ad I want my kids to remember me by

In Indian homes, heirlooms aren’t just objects; they are stories. A grandmother’s saree passed down for your wedding, a father’s watch you wear to your first job, a recipe written in fading ink or sometimes just a steel dabba that has been sitting in the kitchen for two decades. We hold onto these objects because they held them first. They're small, tangible ways to say ‘This is how I want you to remember me.’

We remember movies by their directors. Songs by the voices that made them distinct. Actors by roles no one else could have played. But what about the ideas that flicker across our screens? The ones that make strangers laugh on their morning commute, that lodge themselves in our collective memory and shift the way we see things? What becomes the heirloom then?

For the creators whose work shapes culture, the question takes on a different shape. And this thought led us to ask creative professionals exactly that. Of all the ads you've worked on, which one would you want your kids to remember you by?

Not the one that made the client happiest. Not the one that won the awards. The one that says something true about who you are, what you cared about, what made you laugh, what you believed was worth fighting for in those endless rounds of changes.

Here's what they had to say.

Abhijat Bharadwaj, CCO, Dentsu Creative Isobar

Actually, there are two campaigns I'd like my children to remember me by. The first one would be Adidas' Teen Ka Dream campaign. It was based on the dream all that 140 crore indians had in 2023 — to win the ODI World Cup the third time, and it was beautifully represented by Adidas' three stripes. We even designed a sneaker on which you could ad a stripe when India wins the third ODI WC. For the time being, that dream remains unfulfilled, though I hope it becomes a reality very soon. The second one would be BGMI's Flex Your New Phone ad that I acted in. It has over 1.4 billion views on Instagram and 2.5 million plus likes. Pretty sure my kids would be happy to know their dad is pro-gaming.

Chandani Shah, Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect

If there’s one campaign I’d want my kids to remember me by, it would be Motherhood on Hold for Aditya Birla Capital. It’s one of those campaigns that stays with you because of what it stands for. It spoke to a truth so many women live quietly - the decision to put motherhood on hold while they build their careers, their dreams, and their identities. We wanted to tell that story with honesty, without judgment and with the kind of empathy it deserved.

As a mother, this campaign means even more. I’d want my kids to see that moment and know that their mother championed work that mattered. Work that inspired empathy, celebrated courage and created space for voices often unheard. And if they ever look back at my journey, I hope they see that every piece of work I’ve been part of was my way of showing them what strength, empathy, and purpose can really look like.

Harsh Kapadia, CCO, Grey

There are 2 pieces of work. Quest to Legoland and TickTock.

Kabir has always felt deeply connected to nature. He’s at peace when the world is in balance. I wanted him to know that I tried to use my creativity to protect that balance in my own way.

Through Tick Tock, a project with Lonely Whale, we turned real beach trash into ticking time bombs, a visceral reminder that our planet’s clock is running out if we don’t act. The work used data to reveal the true scale of the damage we’re causing and was featured at key United Nations events.

I hope he sees that I used my craft not just to create ads, but to make a small difference in keeping the world the way he would want it.

Zoya is endlessly curious. But like most kids today, she loves her iPad. Sir Ken Robinson once said, “We don’t learn to be curious, we forget how to be.” That thought stayed with me.

I wanted Zoya to remember me for Quest to LEGOLAND. An interactive backseat GPS that turned road trips into real-world adventures. It struck a balance between screen time and learning time, helping kids look up, explore their surroundings, and rediscover the wonder in the world around them.

It made driving fun for the whole family. An experience that reminds kids and parents that curiosity doesn’t live in a screen, but out there in the world waiting to be found. I hope this work is a reminder to Zoya to keep staying curious.

Sarvesh Raikar, President - Creative, Lowe Lintas

Without a doubt, it would be the #H for Handwashing Campaign - an audacious attempt to actually change the way the alphabet is taught, the world over. A campaign that was executed in hundreds of countries, in several languages, and was adopted by governments of many nations and some of the top NGOs of the world. The campaign also roped in the world's most famous hippo, Moo Deng, to resign from the alphabet book, on behalf of all the hippos.

Swati Bhattacharya, Head of Lightbox Creative Lab at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL)

I would want my kids to remember me for Sindoor Khela. Embedded in that story is the story of their grandmother and mother. It's also a reminder that patriarchy can be fought without drawing blood. This campaign was a bloodless coup, and the men of Bengal participated in turning a 400-year-old tradition of division.

Ruchita Zambre, Creative Head - West & Design Director, TBWA\ India

'Room of Hope' for JSW Paints focuses on a heartwarming story of an orphanage turning a neglected room into a source of income and opportunity by making it a functional homestay. It highlights the power of a 'thoughtful' approach to solve a problem and how that leads to a meaningful change. As a brand JSW Paints stands for emphasizing that beautiful thoughts can make the world a more beautiful place. And that's what really should be instilled in our kids at a young age. It’s a learning that can sculpt a generation to act towards building a beautiful world for themselves.