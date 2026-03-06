TSBI founders on what sustained the agency for 12 years

When TheSmallBigIdea (TSBI) started out in 2014, digital marketing in India was still finding its footing. Social media mandates were growing, but agencies were largely experimenting with formats, scale and business models.

Over the past 12 years, TSBI has grown alongside that ecosystem, expanding from a social-first agency into a broader digital marketing outfit with capabilities across creative, studio, influencer marketing and media. As the agency marks its 12th year, founders Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, and Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, look back at the journey.

The growth strategy

Like many young agencies, TSBI’s early years were defined by rapid expansion.

“In the early days, we have seen 3x growth of our topline,” says Pillai. But as the agency grew in size, the metrics that defined success changed.

“Over the years, as we grew in size, these rules don’t apply anymore. Our average growth YOY over the last three years is about 30% topline,” he explains.

For Pillai, however, topline growth is only part of the story.

“What we lay more sharper focus on is our margins. Which even with an increasing topline hasn’t leaned out. That is our most exciting truth.”

TSBI’s growth strategy has largely revolved around opening up new avenues across services, industries and markets.

“Our business growth pillars have always been opening avenues; services, industries or markets,” Pillai says. “We start a service and reverse engineer it to get massive cost advantages. Our studio division is one such example.”

Once the agency enters a sector, it tends to deepen its footprint.

“When it comes to an industry, once we get in, we go deep into the category within the acquired client and across clients,” he adds, pointing to sectors like TV, OTT, Pharma and BFSI as core categories where the agency has built strong case studies.

Geographic expansion has also played a role. “Our story in the MENA region for the last two years is a testament to this,” he says.

Through all this, cost discipline has remained central. “We are obsessed with costs. We keep it very very tight.”

To be independent, or not

In an industry where acquisitions have become increasingly common, TSBI has remained independent.

According to Pillai, independence has given the agency room to move quickly and stay aligned with its values.

“For us, being independent has meant freedom: freedom to pivot, to say no to mindsets we don’t align with, to stay nimble,” he says.

That doesn’t necessarily mean independence forever.

“Acquisition is just one path to grow inorganically. We could go public and raise funds from private equity. The conversations and opportunities are always there.”

Business choices and expanding the service mix

Over the years, the agency has also become selective about the work it takes on.

“Oh absolutely, so many times,” Pillai says when asked if the agency has turned down business.

“For us it's very simple. We pick business for what it should stand for: profitability. If the margins don’t seem exciting, we don’t partner for the roster.”

Values also play a role in that decision.

“If the parties on the side don’t respect the value or the role an agency or its people play, it is best to walk out of the deal.”

While TSBI started with social media mandates, its revenue mix has evolved over time.

“Earlier, it was mostly social media with some performance marketing,” says Solanki.

Today, the agency’s offerings span several verticals.

“Presently, social and creative still form a big chunk, with our studio division growing significantly. Influencer marketing is also a major revenue driver. Media adds to the topline, but creative services, studios, influencer, and tech lead the mix now.”

Managing culture with an evolving leadership

Advertising and digital agencies often face criticism for burnout and demanding work environments. Pillai acknowledges the pressures but says systems have been put in place to create balance.

“We have our processes in place: comp-offs if you work weekends, hybrid work (only three days in office per week), wellness leaves for anyone regardless of gender, flexible timings for high-intensity projects, shifts for high-intensity accounts.”

He also points to structural changes that help teams manage workloads.

“We give mid-level leaders budget authority so they can control resourcing without losing money.”

Still, he admits the problem isn’t entirely solved. “Does burnout still happen? Yes. But we try to give autonomy, fairness, and flexibility.”

The founders themselves have also evolved as leaders over the past decade.

“When we started, we were 29. Our team wasn't much younger than us, so it was all camaraderie and shared passion,” Solanki says.

Today, the agency works with a much younger workforce.

“Now we're 41, managing people in their early 20s. While we have people in their 30s managing them, we look forward to being in a room with them.”

This shift has pushed the founders to listen more closely to younger voices.

“We've become more empathetic. We try to understand what drives a 22-year-old, even if we don't always relate,” he says. “We've learned to respect that there's a newer way of doing business, creating content, consuming media. So we listen more. We trust their instincts more.”

Looking toward the next chapter

As TSBI enters what the founders call its “teenage years,” the focus is on navigating a challenging industry environment while continuing to grow.

“The ambition is to scale through tough times,” says Solanki. “The industry is going through a rough patch. Everyone knows it.”

For him, resilience will define the next phase.

“If we can come out of this phase bigger, better, smarter, that's the win. Businesses go through cycles. The question is: do you have the fundamentals to survive them?”

When TSBI turns 20, Solanki hopes the agency will be remembered for staying true to its craft.

“I hope people say we stayed true to the craft. Great storytellers. Honest advisors. We treated client money like our own.”

“And that we did strong work across entertainment, sports, brands and grew beyond India.”