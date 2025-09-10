How Bombay Sweet Shop turned traditional mithai Insta-worthy

Indian sweets have always been part of our celebrations, but something interesting is happening. Traditional mithai is getting a modern makeover, and it's showing up everywhere on social media. What used to be simple cardboard boxes or dimly lit shops with glass counters has transformed into colourful, Instagram-worthy creations that younger generations actually want to share.

The Indian packaged sweets market size reached INR 7,268.0 Crore in 2024. The market is projected to reach INR 27,647.5 Crore by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16% during 2025-2033. Newer sweet brands are realising that the new generation wants their sweets to look as good as they taste.

Bombay Sweet Shop sits right at the centre of this transformation. Founded by the team behind restaurants like The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro, Yash Bhange, Sameer Seth, and the late Floyd Cardoz, the brand was inspired by Turkish Delight boutiques at Istanbul airport. The founders wanted to recreate that same sense of luxury and global appeal for traditional Indian sweets.

Four years after starting, Bombay Sweet Shop now has airport kiosks, 5 stores in Mumbai, and delivers across India. The brand knows that food sells on Instagram, and that's exactly what it does. What makes them different isn't just their modern flavours like chocolate barfi or coffee rasgulla tiramisu, but how they've completely reimagined the entire mithai experience with bright lighting, purposeful design, and interactive elements that are perfect for social sharing.

But aesthetically shot food isn't just a single strategy in their social media playbook. Beyond beautiful product photography, The Bombay Sweet Shop uses several other tactics on social media to attract consumers and build a community around modern Indian sweets. Here’s what their social media strategy looks like.

Brand collabs

Brand collaborations can be the perfect way to combine two beloved products and create something new. Both brands benefit from each other's audience and credibility, which is exactly what Bombay Sweet Shop does with its partnerships.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, they teamed up with Britannia Bourbon to create limited-edition Chocolate Modaks. This collaboration worked because it combined Britannia's familiar chocolate taste with traditional festival sweets, making it relevant for the occasion while feeling authentic to both brands.

Their Raksha Bandhan partnership with Zouk took a different approach, creating gift hampers specifically for sisters. This positioned their sweets as premium gifts rather than just confectionery, tapping into the festival's gifting culture while reaching Zouk's lifestyle-focused audience.

What makes these collaborations effective is their timing. By launching during cultural festivals, the brand ensures its products feel relevant and timely rather than forced. The partnerships don't feel like random marketing stunts because they genuinely make sense for the occasion and audience.

Each collaboration also serves a dual purpose. The Britannia partnership introduces the brand to mainstream consumers, while the Zouk collaboration reinforces their premium positioning. This approach helps them expand their reach while strengthening their brand image at the same time.

Making their feed appetising

Food photos thrive on Instagram because they leverage universal human experiences like bonding, nostalgia, and a sense of community around food, while also appealing to our desire for visual pleasure and identity expression through healthy or aspirational dishes.

Bombay Sweet Shop understands this perfectly. The brand’s Instagram content strategy focuses on three key elements that work particularly well on social media. First, they showcase the craftsmanship behind each sweet, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look that builds appreciation for the process. Second, they connect their products to cultural moments and festivals, making the content feel timely and relevant. Third, they present their sweets in lifestyle contexts that followers can aspire to, positioning them as part of special occasions rather than everyday treats.

Seasonal campaigns

Bombay Sweet Shop turns every season into a social media event. Rather than just changing their menu, they completely transform their entire Instagram presence to match the mood and colours of each season, making their feed feel fresh and relevant year-round.

During mango season, everything went yellow. Their posts, stories, and even product photography embraced the vibrant colour, tapping into India's obsession with mangoes. This wasn't just about selling mango-flavoured sweets; it was about becoming part of the cultural conversation around mango season that happens across Indian social media every summer.

Holi brought a completely different energy. Their Instagram became a celebration of colours, gujiyas, and thandai. From influencer collaborations to close-up shots of perfectly crafted gujiyas, every post felt like a Holi party invitation. The brand didn't just participate in the festival; they became synonymous with Holi celebrations for their followers.

Valentine's Day saw the brand embrace red and hearts everywhere. They partnered with Foxtale for a giveaway contest, making their social media feel romantic and playful.

More recently, they've embraced the entire festive season, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi. Beyond the Bourbon Modak launch, their social media posts captured the festive mood through colours, imagery, and cultural references. Their feed became a reflection of the celebrations happening across the country, making their content feel timely and connected to what their audience was already experiencing.

Experiential marketing collabs

Sweet brands don't just have to sell sweets. Bombay Sweet Shop proves this by creating experiences that bring people together. They organise events like historical walks through Kala Ghoda or creative mornings with local illustrators, partnering with artists and agencies to build community around their brand.

These collaborations work because they position the brand as more than a food company; they become cultural connectors. Instead of pushing products, they create memorable experiences that people want to share on social media. The events naturally generate content and conversations, giving the brand authentic visibility without feeling like traditional advertising.

Making their team a marketing op

The brand puts real faces behind their products, featuring founder Yash Bhange

and chef Girish Nayak regularly on social media. Rather than hiding behind a corporate identity, they let their team become the brand's personality.

Yash frequently appears in posts sharing product updates and behind-the-scenes moments, making followers feel like they're getting insider access. This approach humanises the brand and creates personal connections that go beyond product transactions.

Relatable content

Beyond product shots and promotional posts, Bombay Sweet Shop shares content that connects with everyday experiences. Their posts often tap into universal moments and feelings that their audience recognises, making the brand feel approachable rather than aspirational.

The Bombay Sweet Shop's social media strategy shows how traditional F&B brands can use social media without losing their cultural identity. Rather than relying solely on product photography, they've built a strategy around seasonal relevance, authentic collaborations, and community building.