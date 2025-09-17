From contemporary to desi: How Zouk changed its social media playbook

In 2016, while pursuing her MBA at IIM Ahmedabad, Disha Singh visited Kutch, where she witnessed skilled artisans creating breathtakingly beautiful handicrafts. The products looked stunning, yet paradoxically, the number of people buying them was very low, largely because they lacked modern utility. Inspired, she invested about ₹20 lakh of her savings to launch Zouk, a Mumbai-based vegan accessories and handbags brand which marries Indian hand-print fabrics, motifs and artisanal craftsmanship with functional design.

India's handbags market is forecast to increase by USD 1.98 billion from 2024 to 2029, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is fueled by rising disposable incomes, increasing urbanisation, and a new generation of conscious consumers who value both aesthetics and ethics. In a market where traditional leather goods have long dominated, Zouk's commitment to being 100% Vegan & Proudly Indian’ has struck a chord with consumers seeking style with substance.

Interestingly, Zouk’s own social media journey mirrors this evolution. Just a few months ago, the brand shifted its communication approach. Earlier, its feed leaned more contemporary and corporate-facing, with no consistent theme. Now, Zouk has moved toward a more ‘desi’ aesthetic that ties directly back to its ethos, weaving in crafts, prints, and cultural storytelling to give its digital presence a stronger identity.

But in an increasingly crowded digital marketplace, having just great products isn't enough. Today's lifestyle brands must master the art of storytelling, community building, and visual narration across social platforms.

This is where Zouk's social media strategy becomes particularly intriguing. How does a brand that celebrates traditional Indian craftsmanship navigate the fast-paced world of social media? We take a look.

Print stories

Zouk’s Print Stories series steps away from just showing finished products and instead highlights the origins of its designs. The reels feature traditional prints and crafts from different states, often told through the voices of the artisans themselves. In one reel, for example, Sabina, who has been practising Agra Durrie work for decades, talks about the craft and its history.

This approach works well because it ties the brand’s aesthetic choices back to real cultural references. For an audience, it adds context; the patterns aren’t just decorative, they carry a story. It also creates variety in the feed by mixing product content with cultural documentation, which helps the brand stand out in the clutter.

From a marketing perspective, this kind of content makes the brand more relatable and credible. It educates the audience, signals that the designs are thoughtfully sourced, and builds recall by consistently linking the product to Indian crafts.

Brand collabs

Zouk uses collaborations as a way to position its products beyond everyday utility and into the space of gifting. Around festive occasions, the brand partners with others to create curated hampers and limited-edition sets. Examples include a tie-up with mCaffeine for Diwali gift boxes, and Raksha Bandhan bundles with Renee Cosmetics and Bombay Sweet Shop.

This strategy works because it taps into moments when audiences are already looking for ready-made, thoughtful gifts. By collaborating with brands from adjacent categories, beauty, confectionery, or lifestyle, the brand extends its reach to new customer groups without having to build separate campaigns. It also benefits from association: pairing with well-known names makes the product feel more suited for gifting and adds a sense of novelty.

Storytelling with their products

Zouk’s reels often blur the line between product content and lifestyle storytelling. Instead of showing a bag in isolation, the videos build small narratives — a walk through a bustling street, someone setting up for a festive evening, or moments of travel and daily life. The bags appear naturally within these frames, styled as part of the scene rather than the focus of it.

The visuals lean into soft, well-composed shots: natural light, warm tones, and clean backgrounds that highlight movement and mood. The storytelling is often so seamless that some viewers comment they only notice the bag on a second watch. This subtlety makes the content feel less like advertising and more like a short film or aesthetic diary entry.



From a marketing angle, this works on multiple levels. The reels capture attention because they are visually polished and easy to rewatch. They make the product aspirational by showing it in beautiful, everyday scenarios.

Influencer collabs

Zouk collaborates with regional creators to highlight how its prints connect back to specific states and cities. For a brand that draws heavily from Indian crafts and artistry, this strategy makes the designs feel rooted in lived culture rather than just being visual motifs. When creators showcase the brand’s products against familiar backdrops or pair them with regional outfits, the products become part of a wider cultural story.

Beyond regional content, Zouk also works with lifestyle and fashion influencers during festivals or on topical occasions. These posts are often styled around gifting, festive dressing, or everyday use, which helps the brand slot into conversations audiences are already having online.

From a marketing angle, influencer collaborations give Zouk cultural credibility by allowing local creators to tell the story of its prints, making the connection to Indian crafts feel more authentic. They also provide topical visibility, as festival and trend-driven content ensures the brand stays part of timely conversations. At the same time, seeing influencers use the bags in everyday contexts makes the brand feel more relatable and practical, rather than being positioned only around design.



UGC

Zouk actively brings its community into the brand narrative through contests like the #ProudlyIndianContest. These campaigns invite customers to share their own photos and stories with Zouk products, often framed around themes of identity, culture, or personal style.

The posts show real people styling Zouk bags in everyday settings, making the products feel accessible and versatile, while also giving customers a sense of ownership in shaping the brand’s identity.

UGC contests serve multiple purposes. They increase engagement by encouraging active participation rather than passive viewing. They expand the brand’s reach, since every entry usually means new audiences discovering Zouk through personal networks. And they build trust, because seeing real people use the products carries more credibility than a standard campaign shoot.

Zouk’s social media strategy shows how a D2C brand can balance culture with commerce. By weaving in stories of artisans, collaborations, influencer partnerships, and user-driven content, the brand keeps its feed varied and authentic.