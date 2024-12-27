Reddit updates 2024: New features, AI integrations & enhanced user experience

Reddit has carved a space for itself in the social media landscape, cultivating a loyal user base despite having fewer followers compared to some of its larger counterparts. The platform's success lies in its focus on community-driven content and anonymity, which allows users to engage in open discussions across a wide array of niche topics. Over the years, Reddit has fostered an environment where users feel a sense of belonging and shared interest, making it a go-to destination for real-time conversations, discussions, and knowledge exchange. While its user base may not rival the giants of social media, Reddit's strength is in its dedication to building a platform that evolves with its community's needs.
In 2024, this evolution continued with various updates, including AI integrations, user interface enhancements, and new features such as 'Reddit Answers' and improved AMA functionalities, further reinforcing its commitment to refining the user experience and keeping its community engaged.
January
- User Interface Enhancements: Reddit began rolling out a new user interface (UI) aimed at providing a more streamlined and intuitive experience. This update was part of a gradual transition to a unified desktop experience.
February
- Reddit announced a partnership with Google, allowing the tech giant to access Reddit's real-time user content to train its AI models. In exchange, Reddit gained access to Google's "Vertex AI" service, which is expected to enhance search functionalities on the platform.
March
- Reddit filed for an IPO, targeting a valuation of up to $6.4 billion. The company planned to sell 22 million Class A common shares at a price between $31 and $34, aiming to raise up to $748 million.
May
- Reddit entered into a deal with OpenAI, granting the AI research organization access to Reddit's API for training its models. In return, Reddit received AI tools designed to assist moderators and enhance user experience.
- Announced new initiatives including improved moderation tools and enhanced user experience features, such as faster loading times and better navigation.
August
- Reddit introduced significant updates to its 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) posts. The enhancements included a dedicated AMA tab, scheduling and promotion options, the ability to add up to five co-hosts with tagged responses, and the option for hosts to add closing notes with final thoughts or links. Users could also RSVP to receive notifications for upcoming AMAs, and new filtering options were added to distinguish between answered and unanswered questions.
September
- Reddit implemented a new policy requiring subreddit moderators to submit a request to an admin for making changes in community settings, including adjusting privacy status and NSFW designation. This move aimed to prevent large-scale protests similar to those in the previous year. The policy has raised concerns among moderators who view it as punitive.
November
- Experienced two significant outages in November. The first occurred on November 20, affecting thousands of users in the United States due to a software bug from a recent update. A fix was deployed, restoring functionality. The second outage took place on November 21, impacting over 70,000 users for about an hour. Reddit confirmed the issue and resolved it promptly.
December
- Reddit expanded its beta test of 'Reddit Answers,' an AI-powered feature that allows users to ask questions and receive answers through a conversational interface. The feature provides curated summaries and links to relevant communities and posts. Initially available to a select group of users in the U.S. and supporting only English, Reddit plans to extend this feature to additional languages and regions in the future.
- Announced that the 'new.reddit' pages would no longer be accessible after December 11, 2024. This marked a significant shift in how users would interact with the platform moving forward