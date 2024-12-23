Threads in 2024: Key updates & milestones

In 2024, Threads, Meta’s microblogging platform, focused on building its presence and improving user experience through a series of updates and features. From rolling out trending topics and enhanced community tools to seamless Instagram integration and user-friendly analytics, Threads worked steadily to stand out in the crowded social media space.
With a growing user base and consistent feature updates, Threads gained momentum, reaching 300 million monthly active users by the end of the year. The platform introduced innovations like AI labeling, hidden words, and even tested monetization tools, showcasing its commitment to evolving with user needs.
Here’s a month-by-month recap of how Threads evolved in 2024, shaping its journey toward becoming a key player in the social media landscape.
January
The platform kicked off 2024 by introducing tools aimed at improving user engagement and interactivity. The social media platform rolled out Light & Dark mode on the web.
February
- Meta began labelling AI-generated images across its platforms, including Threads, to build trust.
- Threads launched trending topics, including political discussions, to compete with X (formerly Twitter).
- Threads saw significant growth in daily downloads, outpacing X. The platform had triple the daily downloads of X on iOS worldwide, and more than double the downloads on Google Play.
March
Threads introduced community-focused updates, enhancing user connections.
April
- Meta launched a bonus program to incentivize creators on Threads.
- Threads began testing the automatic archiving of older posts.
- Hidden words and post notification settings were introduced for better user control.
May
- Instagram users gained the ability to cross-post seamlessly to Threads.
- Meta execs, Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri shared updates on Threads’ roadmap. The platform tested pinned columns for the web and ‘Recent Tabs’ was introduced where searched results could be viewed in chronological order.
July
- Threads celebrated its first year with 175 million users since its launch.
- A new feature called ‘Use Media’ made it easier to credit creators when sharing media.
August
- Threads introduced support for saving multiple drafts, and enhancing content creation.
- Meta began laying the groundwork for introducing ads on Threads.
- The platform tested 24-hour disappearing posts to boost engagement.
September
- Threads saw a notable increase in users following X’s ban in Brazil.
- The platform expanded post capabilities by allowing up to 20 photos or videos per post.
October
- Threads began experimenting with looped media posts, aimed at enhancing the platform's ability to connect users with topic-based communities.
- Meta tested advanced cross-posting options between Instagram and Threads, allowing users to share content directly from their Instagram accounts to Threads.
- Threads introduced a new mobile analytics feature, enabling users to monitor their performance more conveniently on iOS and Android devices.
- Meta introduced a new mini-site offering guidance for users looking to enhance their presence on Threads.
- Threads started developing a new feature that allows users to switch profiles within the post composer, making it easier to post from a connected account.
November
- Meta considered rolling out Ads for Threads after a significant surge in the number of users on the platform.
- The social media platform tested a new feature allowing users to create custom feeds for specific profiles or topics, making it easier to follow interests like a favourite sports team or tech updates.
- Threads rolled out improved discovery tools.
December
- Threads launched a test feature providing detailed analytics for individual posts, offering insights into how content performs on the platform.
- The platform introduced curated lists to help users discover profiles.
- Threads introduced a new feature allowing users to share media while crediting the original creator.
- Threads ended the year on a high note, reaching 300 million monthly active users, and gaining ground on X.