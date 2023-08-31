SS30Under30: Winners for the fifth edition are here!

In a world brimming with innovation and creativity, where the digital landscape shifts at lightning speed, there emerge individuals who not only keep up with the pace but set new benchmarks of excellence. Social Samosa is thrilled to present a celebration of such extraordinary talents -- the '30 Under 30' winners who have redefined the realms of social media, marketing, and communication.

These young visionaries have broken conventions, shattered glass ceilings, and left an indelible mark on the digital ecosystem.



After hours of sorting and evaluating, the jury panel has sifted the extraordinary Leaders of Tomorrow from some of the best profiles in the industry we received. Believe us when we say it wasn't an easy task to pick one from the other because each individual brought creativity, innovation and uniqueness to the table.

Social Samosa 30 Under 30 was created to fill the need for a platform that recognizes budding talent in the Indian Advertising and Marketing Industry. Recognizing the leaders of tomorrow, #SS30Under 30 is an attempt to acknowledge the work of young A&M professionals pan India.

So, without any further ado, here's presenting the Social Samosa Top 30 Under 30 Class of 2022-2023

