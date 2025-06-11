MullenLowe Lintas takes to Cannes with work that blends local stories and social commentary

MullenLowe Lintas Group is among the agencies putting forward a spectrum of campaigns shaped by different realities, some rooted in road safety concerns, others addressing transparency in food products, celebrating cultural moments, or promoting equality in households. The agency’s 2025 entries span categories as varied as Health & Wellness, Brand Experience, and Design.
Here’s a closer look at the campaigns the agency is betting on this year:
TVS Motor Company – Protect Little Riders
TVS Motor Company's 'Protect Little Riders' campaign addresses a critical road safety issue in India: parents neglecting to provide helmets for their children on two-wheelers. The campaign highlights this oversight as 'unparenting,' urging parents to prioritize their children's safety. Beyond raising awareness, TVS launched a dedicated line of kids' helmets, translating concern into tangible action. The campaign emphasises that true parental love includes practical safety measures for all riders.
Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group and Chief Strategy Officer- APAC, MullenLowe Global, stated, "Protect Little Riders is a crusade through which we are putting a spotlight on one of the biggest blind spots on our roads - kids without helmets… We are glad that a thought leader like TVS Motor has taken up the cause to bring a serious behavioural change amongst adults to protect children’s lives and create a culture of safety and responsibility.”
Britannia NutriChoice – Face The Facts
In an era of skepticism, Britannia NutriChoice's "Face the Facts" campaign champions transparency. The brand uses its packaging to deliver straightforward, relatable information about its products, avoiding jargon and health claims. By communicating in a casual, consumer-friendly manner, NutriChoice aims to build trust and connect with consumers seeking honest food choices.
Vasudha Misra, President (Creative), Lowe Lintas, commented, “With this packaging refresh, we wanted to cut through the noise and simply put the truth out there. It’s about empowering our consumers with clear information, so they can feel good about enjoying a Britannia NutriChoice with their daily chai.”
Britannia Milk Bikis – Paal Abhishekam
This campaign showcases the cultural integration of Britannia Milk Bikis in Tamil Nadu, where the brand was featured in a fan ritual surrounding a movie superstar. This activation highlights the deep connection between the brand and the local culture, celebrating its role in people's lives and celebrations.
Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, noted, “This moment is a beautiful reminder of what happens when a brand becomes deeply interwoven with people’s lives… It’s a proud moment for all of us who’ve built stories around the brand over the years. And we’re especially glad that all the biscuits went on to serve a good cause.”
Vim – Equal Vows
Vim's "Equal Vows" campaign challenges traditional gender roles in Indian weddings. By encouraging couples to share wedding vows related to household chores, Vim promotes equality in partnerships. The campaign engaged Hindu priests and influencers to advocate for this change, aiming to normalize shared responsibilities in marriages.
Anaheeta Goenka, COO at Lowe Lintas, explained, “The ‘Equal Vows’ campaign goes beyond messaging—it’s about driving real change in how partnerships are perceived and lived… This initiative is a step toward normalizing shared responsibilities as a fundamental part of every marriage.”
Lifebuoy – H for Handwash ft. Moo Deng
Lifebuoy's campaign uses a popular character, Moo Deng, to promote handwashing among children. By combining emotional storytelling with AI-powered personalization and cultural localization, the campaign makes hygiene education engaging and memorable.
Sarvesh Raikar, president (Creative), Lowe Lintas, stated, “As the world is looking at innovative ways to use celebrities and influencers, we are proud of how we could use a unique global global personality like Moo Deng to refresh our multi-country behavior-change campaign #HforHandwashing... Moo Deng (Hippos) was integral to the campaign idea and the video ‘Confessions of Moo Deng’ helps us deliver the core idea in an unsuspecting, memorable way.”
Alken DawAI Reader
Alkem Labs' Daw-ai Reader addresses the issue of illegible prescriptions in rural India. This AI-powered device helps local chemists accurately decode prescriptions, reducing medical errors. The reader uses OCR, machine learning, and a regional audio interface to overcome literacy and language barriers, improving healthcare access in underserved communities.
Steadfast – Dirty Money
Steadfast promotes its note-counting machines through a humorous campaign that highlights the inefficiency and potential hygiene issues of manual cash handling. By creating a relatable and memorable scenario, the campaign subtly reinforces the value of using Steadfast's product.
Britannia Marie – Ma Se Marie
Britannia Marie Gold integrated a profound cultural symbol into its packaging for Durga Puja, a major festival in West Bengal. By featuring 'Ma' (Mother) in Bengali script on its packs, the brand deepened its emotional connection with homemakers during this significant cultural event.
Ram Cobain, CCO, Mullen Lintas, explained, "Britannia Marie Gold did all this with Durga Puja… By finding the ‘Ma’ in Marie, it fused the brand’s essence directly with a mega-hyperlocal cultural event… This idea brought the brand’s belief and the Goddess’ truth together, with deep reverence and delightful play." He also noted the campaign's success: "In just a month, 24,17,488 biscuit packs were sold across 94,926 stores."
From promoting road safety and transparency to celebrating cultural moments and advocating for equality, the agency's entries seem to be aimed at resonating with audiences and driving meaningful change.
MullenLowe Lintas takes to Cannes with work that blends local stories and social commentary
The agency’s Cannes 2025 entries span a range of categories and themes. The campaigns reflect a mix of local insight, brand purpose, and varied creative approaches.
