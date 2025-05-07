Meet the esteemed Jury of Social Samosa Superwomen 2025

The Superwomen 2025 winners have been crowned, celebrating leaders who’ve broken barriers and redefined the game. But behind this spotlight moment was a powerhouse jury, bringing their diverse perspectives and deep industry insight to spotlight the most deserving changemakers. These champions of the craft came together to evaluate hundreds of entries, debate fearlessly, and help us honour the women who are shaping the future of advertising, marketing, media, and content.

We are proud to present the esteemed jury members who bring a wealth of experience, insight, and integrity to this year's judging process. These are individuals who have not only reached the pinnacle of their respective fields but have also shaped the industry with their contributions.

Chandni Shah, Founder & COO, FCB Kinnect

Chandni Shah is the Co-founder and COO of FCB Kinnect, where she leads operations for the 600+ member agency serving national and international clients. Starting her career as a child model in TV commercials, she transitioned into advertising and rose to a leadership position. Shah has been recognised with accolades such as Campaign Asia-Pacific's Young Business Leader of the Year (2021), IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women in Advertising & Marketing, Campaign South Asia’s 40 Under 40, and Agency Reporter’s SHE 2022 award. A strong advocate for gender diversity and inclusion, she also chaired the Mobile category jury at Abby Awards South Asia (Goafest).

Jyotirmayee, Founder, CEO at HiveMinds (a unit of Madison World)

Jyotirmayee (Jyothi) is the Founder and CEO of HiveMinds, a Madison World unit, with deep expertise in data, technology, and marketing. She has played a strategic role in the growth of several Indian startups, including TutorVista, MobiKwik, BigBasket, and RedBus. At TutorVista, she led online customer acquisition and built an in-house marketing automation tool. She also co-created ‘weread,’ a book-sharing app later acquired by Flipkart. With experience across startups like ReviewGist and Ugenie, Jyothi specialises in web analytics, strategic planning, and engineering mentorship. Under her leadership, HiveMinds has emerged as a key partner for growth-stage companies in India.

Namrata Thakker Shah, Head of Communication, Public Relations & Influencer Marketing, Bestseller India

Namrata Thakker Shah has over 15 years of experience across media, communications, and fashion retail. She currently leads Communication, Public Relations, and Influencer Marketing at Bestseller India, managing key fashion brands such as JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, and SELECTED Homme. Her areas of expertise include PR, influencer marketing, brand partnerships, event management, and corporate communications. Deeply attuned to digital trends, she actively tracks social media, pop culture, and streaming content. Namrata also enjoys exploring new cuisines and podcasts, bringing a culturally aware and dynamic approach to brand storytelling and audience engagement.

Rima Kirtikar, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Runwal Realty

Rima Kirtikar is the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Runwal Realty, where she is responsible for marketing strategies across the company's residential, commercial, and mall properties. With nearly two decades of experience, Kirtikar received the ICSC Viva Best of the Best Award for Marketing in Las Vegas in 2015 and 2019. She served as a jury member for the International Shopping Centre Awards for five years.

Ruta Aniruddha Patel, Head - Brand Marketing, Raymond Lifestyle

Ruta Aniruddha Patel brings over two decades of experience in marketing and branding. Since December 2022, she has served as Head – Brand Marketing at Raymond Lifestyle, overseeing brand imagery and customer engagement for Park Avenue, ColorPlus, and Parx. She is also active in mentoring and teaching. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at FCB Interface and FCB Ulka, managing key accounts such as Mahindra Auto, Tata Motors, Amul, Zee Network, and Abbott Healthcare. Her earlier stints include work with SC Johnson, Zurich AMC, Johnson & Johnson, and ICICI Bank. Her expertise spans brand strategy, market analysis, and customer retention.

Tara Kapur, India Lead, Duolingo English Test

Tara Kapur has over 15 years of experience in marketing roles across media, entertainment, and consumer technology. Her career includes positions at Netflix, Duolingo, and Vice Media. Currently, she is the India Lead for the Duolingo English Test, managing the Go-To-Market (GTM) strategy for Duolingo’s English proficiency test. Her role also includes overseeing marketing for prioritized regions in APAC, such as the Indian subcontinent, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Kapur holds a Leadership & Management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C).

Taranjeet Kaur, VP & Head Of Media Digital Marketing Brand PR, Tata Consumer Products

Taranjeet Kaur is the Vice President of Media, Digital Marketing, and Brand PR at Tata Consumer Products. With expertise in digital marketing strategy, she focuses on emerging trends, technologies, and their practical applications in business. She was a guest speaker at the Corporate Chanakya Leadership Seminar hosted by the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi, where she spoke on ‘Navigating Digital Transformation: Harnessing Technology for Marketing Success’. In addition to her leadership role, she regularly engages in knowledge-sharing sessions, panel discussions, and Q\&A forums related to digital transformation and marketing innovation.

