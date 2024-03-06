Meet the esteemed Jury for Social Samosa Superwomen 2024

The anticipation for the latest edition of Social Samosa’s Superwomen is soaring through the roof. We are thrilled to celebrate amazing women leaders in Indian advertising, media, and marketing. This initiative goes beyond just recognizing their achievements – it's about highlighting their leadership qualities and the inspiration they provide. Superwomen is about lending a platform to the voices the industry needs. From Women who lead by example to Women who break the barriers and pave the way for generations to come. And to bring out these success stories who better to judge and evaluate than the women who has carved a name for themselves with their hard work and determination.

Here is a look at the esteemed jury who will grace the panel and evaluate the entries for the 9th edition of Superwomen 2024:

Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Pocket Aces

Aditi Shrivastava has won numerous awards including Entrepreneur Magazine, Fortune’s and Impact’s 40 Under 40 lists, and Impact’s 50 Most Influential Women’ List for 3 consecutive years in a row. Pocket Aces has also been selected by Forbes India DGEMS'23 Select 200 Companies With Global Business Potential.

She previously set up an angel network focused on social enterprises and spent over 5 years at Goldman Sachs. A magna cum laude graduate from Princeton, she is a CFA charter holder and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, passionate about problem-solving, dance, and travel.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, is touted as one of the most celebrated creative minds in the country. She has made an indelible mark through her clutter-breaking work, passion for art direction, and pure-play advertising. Through her career, she has worked with some of the leading agencies in India and several marquee global and indigenous brands across sectors including Maruti Suzuki, Reckitt, Ikea, Vivo, Paytm, Subway, Tata Tea Digital, Samsung Mobiles, Airtel, Dabur, Lacoste, and many more. Her recent campaigns, which include the Paytm Divide and Chotu, made her win the One Show, a couple of Spikes, New York Festivals and she was also featured as one of the Impact Creative Stars '21. During her stint at JWT Delhi as senior creative director, Anupama led the Delhi office to its first Cannes Lions and Clio Gold. She has also been a recipient of some of the most coveted awards, including Cannes Lions, Clio, Adfest, New York Festivals, Abbys, Effies, Spikes, Global Healthcare Awards, IAA Awards and The One Show, and her work for Fuji Film has been featured in the prestigious Gunn Report as one of the top 20 most awarded print campaigns in the world. She has been on the jury of several prestigious awards like The One Show and Spikes Asia and grand jury at AME awards, New York Festivals.

Anvesha Poswalia, Head of Digital & E-commerce - Home Care, Unilever

As the Head of Digital & E-commerce - Home Care at Unilever, Anvesha is Responsible for leading the digital & e-commerce strategy for Home Care at HUL, which involves some iconic brands like Surf Excel, Comfort, Domex & Vim. With a proven track record in executing digital media campaigns and optimizing ROI to bolster sales and elevate brand presence, her core strengths lie in online advertising, digital marketing, market research, sales, and consulting. Recognized as one of the "Top 50 Digital Marketing Leaders in India" by the World Marketing Congress and CMO Asia in 2017, Anvesha has also been featured among the "Top 40 Under 40 Digital Marketing Leaders" by Social Samosa. She specializes in areas such as AdWords, solution selling, online marketing, market research, consumer insights, social media marketing, and content marketing.

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented

Binaifer Dulani is an award winning and award losing Creative. Currently, she works as a Creative and founding member at Talented. In the past, she was part of the leadership team at Dentsu Webchutney as a Creative Director, where she led India's most awarded piece in Cannes Lions History: the Unfiltered History Tour, winning multiple Grand Prix', and the Titanium Lion. The campaign also received multiple Grand Prix' at Spikes Asia, the Black Elephant at Kyoorius Awards, and was praised by leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Amitav Ghosh and Marc Fennell.

Binaifer was named Creative Director of the Year 2022 by the Cannes Lions Creativity Report. She has also been on Impact Magazine’s Top 30 under 30 Creatives (India), and IMPACT's Creative Hotlist 2022 and 2023 (India), selected as part of Google’s RARE leadership program, on Pitch Magazine's list of Superpeople and had her work for Uber featured in World Bank's Digital2Equal initiative amongst 17 global case studies. In 2023, she represented India in Cannes Lions' 'See It Be It 2023' cohort.

She's won the internet with her campaigns - Marriage Conversations, The Interview and Superwoman? - that furthered gender discourse and hit new levels of virality for brand Tanishq - a legacy Indian jewellery brand. Throughout her career she has actively promoted and collaborated with female film directors to ensure diversity behind the camera.

Bipasha Chakrabarti, Head of Corporate Communications, Meta

Bipasha is currently the head of corporate communications for Meta in India, where she oversees the company's corporate reputation and manages communications for its various apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. With over 23 years of experience in the tech industry and PR agencies, Bipasha has held several leadership roles, including Head of Corporate Communications at Cisco India and SAARC, where she was responsible for all aspects of communications, as well as executive and leadership communications for the APJC President's office. She has also worked at Sun Microsystems in the past.

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BCWebwise

Chaaya Baradhwaaj has independently led BC Web Wise and established it as a leading agency with a reputed client portfolio and strategic brand solutions. Under her leadership, BC Web Wise has collected many honours, including the award for Best Growth Strategy (2016) by the Ascent Foundation, and being named among India’s best digital agencies. Respected as a digital guru and celebrated as an entrepreneur, Chaaya has been a speaker at several digital marketing seminars, round-tables, and is an active participant at educational forums for young professionals in the digital space. She has shared her expertise on esteemed juries in the advertising world, such as the New York Ad Fest and AAAI Goa Ad Fest on several occasions.

Deepika Warrier, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto

A marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepika Warrier has an extensive portfolio of working at some of the top brands in the industry. Currently the Head of Marketing at Bajaj Auto, Deepika was the Chief Marketing Officer of Diaegio for three years. She has held senior leadership positions at PepsiCo.

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai

Geet Nazir is responsible for the leadership and operations of Conran Design Group Mumbai. Her role involves working closely with clients to ensure brand and business impact.



She led the recent rebranding of Cadilla Healthcare to Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. She is partnering with current clients to deliver transformative results on product launches, naming, brand identity creation and packaging projects to name a few. Her key clients across her career have included Mondelez, Unilever, Zydus, Shell, PayU, Coca-Cola India, Garnier, Shoppers Stop, Merck, Diesel, GSK. In a previous role, Geet was a part of the brand strategy team at The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

Geet is inspired by the power of design to drive brand and business advantage to clients. Having worked both client and agency side, she understands and is inspired by Conran Design Group’s vision to deliver on both strategic consultancy as well as design led and impactful execution.

Heeru Dingra, Ex-Chief Business Officer, Dentsu Creative India

Heeru Dingra took on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at WATConsult in 2019, guiding the agency to prominence in the digital landscape. In June 2021, she assumed the CEO position at Isobar Group India, where she delicately balanced operations for Isobar, WATConsult and Perfect Relations. Her subsequent role as Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Dentsu Creative India highlighted her skill in nurturing growth, cultivating excellence, and fostering client relationships across a variety of brands.

Niti Kumar, COO, Starcom India

Niti Kumar has a track record of building successful businesses and integrated teams. While she’s a bonafide media planner who helped leverage the power of media for brands such as Mars Inc, Subway, Shell, Dabur, Reckitt, Amway to name a few, she also has experience in social media, CRM, PR and digital. After 20+ years of being a woman who has built a career across various roles, Niti is also spending time mentoring young women who want to build careers in communication and advertising.

Pankhuri Harikrishnan, Founder & Director, Fetch!

With 18 years of experience in the industry, Pankhuri's strengths in Brand Communication and PR have enabled her team to execute her vision for brands across Lifestyle, Fashion, Hospitality, Corporate, and Travel.

Her brand Fetch! cultivates partnerships with top worldwide brands, driving brand representatives and industry top choices; brand improvements with leading influencers.

Fetch! works in Influencer marketing campaigns, influencer talent representation, content creation, and social strategy & brand communication.

Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

Prachi Bali is an experienced entrepreneur with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry for over a decade. She is skilled in Marketing Management, Digital Strategy, Business Planning, Integrated Marketing, and Advertising. She has worked with clients such as L’Oreal Paris, Gillette Venus, Braun, SanDisk, McCain Foods, Schwarzkopf, YouTube Shorts, Sofy, DS Group and Orient Bell Tiles & many more. She has also led a social entrepreneurship venture called Project Chirag during her stint at Foxymoron.

Priti Murthy, President, GroupM Nexus

With a unique blend of extensive experience in strategising business vision and executing actions across industries, Priti Murthy has consistently achieved growth above and beyond. As a trusted client partner, she has nurtured an organisational culture characterised by client-centric approaches, purpose-driven processes, a growth mindset, and innovation.

Recognized as one of the 'Top 100 digital influencers in India,' Priti has garnered industry-wide and global recognition through aggressive implementation of weekly PR strategies, leading to numerous awards. A passionate story-weaver with expertise in digital transformation and media, she specializes in developing products that translate client organizations' visions, desires, and aspirations into actionable solutions.

Priti has built HIPo teams across functions, providing keen mentorship and coaching to facilitate their career growth and support organizational development.

Additionally, she has achieved ICF (ACC) certification to coach women in leadership, further demonstrating a commitment to personal and professional development.

Priyanka Gill, Venture Partner, Kalaari Capital & Group Co-founder, Good Glamm Group

As the Group Co-founder of the Good Glamm Group and CEO of the Good Media Co, Priyanka’s journey started with the creation of eStylista, a fashion and lifestyle blog, in 2013. From there, she founded POPxo in 2014 as a safe and engaging platform for Indian women which quickly became a ubiquitous part of their digital lives.

Recognizing the potential of influencer marketing in India, she founded Plixxo in 2017, an influencer marketing platform with 150,000 influencers onboarded. POPxo and Plixxo merged with MyGlamm, a makeup brand, in August 2020, creating the largest content-to-commerce platform in India: MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo.

As a founding board member of CXXO by Kalaari Capital, which backs female Founder-CEOs, she enjoys engaging with young talents keen to build and scale their dreams. She also sits on the board of TiE Delhi-NCR which supports entrepreneurs and startups.

Rekha Rao, Managing Director, Zeno Group, India

Rekha comes with over 25 years of experience straddling Advertising, Corporate Communications, Marketing Communications, and Public Relations. She is known for her campaign-building ability and has steered many well-known campaigns for some of India’s biggest brands.

She specializes in FMCG, Consumer Health, and Brand Purpose-led PR. Her brand work for Unilever, P&G, Marico have won global awards and accolades. Her Auto experience includes leading the mandate for Nissan and Porsche in India.

Her Advocacy work includes conceptualising and executing the first-ever National Child Health Symposium for Lifebuoy and putting together the Tata Sampann-NIN Nutrition e-symposium.

Rekha has more than 100+ awards - from Spikes, Stevies, Sabres, and a host of Indian awards, to her credit.

She has been on the jury of the Global PR WEEK AWARDS 2019, Stevie awards in 2017, 2018, and 2020. She was in E4M’s list of Top 100 Game Changers in PR and Corporate Communications- 2021, and 2023, and also featured as one of the Top 20 communications professionals to watch out for.

In her spare time, you can find Rekha busy with Katha Kathan, helping her husband in his cause to save Indian languages.

Shubhika Sharma, Creative Director & CEO, Papa Don’t Preach

Shubhika Sharma is the Creative Director + CEO of the luxury label, Papa Don’t Preach. What started as a small tailoring boutique at the age of 19 has now grown into a brand with a presence across all key international markets.

She oversees over 200+ third-generation Indian artisans in-house, who practise the intricate art of hand embroidery with a core team of 98% women running the show at the brand’s headquarters in Mumbai, India.

Beyond fashion, Shubhika spearheaded #CareForKarigars during India's first lockdown, raising INR 27L in a month to support affected Indian artisans and their families. Her impact isn't confined to the runway; it extends to platforms like the India Conference at Harvard 2023, where she shared her perspectives on fashion as a tool for soft power and celebrated Indian craftsmanship. Working closely with international organisations like Dasra, the team aims at the up-skilling and financial literacy of their karigars over the past 4 years.

Umma Saini, CCO, Schbang

Recently appointed as the CCO at Schbang, Umma Saini has brought in various firsts for the country, including the first Indian woman to hold her own stage at Cannes Lions as a speaker, the first campaign from India to ever be featured as the No. 1 Campaign in the world, twice. (WARC 100), the first Indian woman to feature in the top ten global Creative Director rankings (The Gunn Report), the first Gold Glass Lion at Cannes, followed by a consecutive Gold in the category the next year, and more.

She has built landmark brands and some of the most iconic campaigns of our times, including the globally impactful #ShareTheLoad campaign for Ariel.

In her last gig, she dove into the intersection of technology and creativity at Google - across products and brand - elevating the brand's voice, delivering exceptional business results and adding various awards on the shelves.

Her intensive awards tally across her career includes multiple awards at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, The New York Festival, ADFEST, Spikes, APPIES, Effies, APAC Effies, AMES, Kyoorius, DMA Asia and more. Including wins at nearly every local and international award in the world. Each one picked for authentic, impactful, effective, on-brief work.

She is also a regular mentor, speaker and juror at various national and international forums.

She believes creativity can be a force that can affect culture and create change - for brands, people and the world.

Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Head – DEI, DDB Mudra Group

Vanaja Pillai is a writer, advertising professional, and DEI advocate. As an extension of her passion for people and their growth, she took on the role as Head DEI at DDB Mudra Group, after spending 23+ years in the advertising and marketing industry.

To catalyze the progress happening towards gender parity, Vanaja has spearheaded DDB’s Phyllis India Project, one of the industry’s most comprehensive and intense leadership development programs to help prepare DDB’s women talent for leadership.

She has also undertaken key projects like We don't know Sh!t, Open Pride, and Equal Parenting, all aimed at driving diversity and inclusion at the workplace.

As President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Vanaja is responsible for managing and growing the team’s client roster. She has also worked as Executive Vice-President at OgilvyOne – Bengaluru and comes with experience in business management and marketing communications.

Vanaja is focused on creating an inclusive workplace by enabling talent acquisition, retention, training, and outreach for talent in underrepresented communities. She enjoys running profitable businesses along with building motivated and talented teams.

Outside her professional accomplishments, Vanaja is a published author. Her deep empathy with women’s struggles and the drive needed to push the envelope on gender equality is reflected in her collection of short stories, Omana, published in 2021.

Villoo Daji, SVP - Group Marketing, Baccarose

A Brand evangelist & result oriented marketer with over 23 years of experience across multiple organisations as Baccarose Perfumes and Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, HUL, Pidilite, GNC, Wella Hair cosmetics, Bisleri and J.L. Morison. Recognized as a Brand Change Agent, persistent innovator, and team motivator championing some of the most successful brand launches, Villoo worked in positioning & rebranding strategies on product launch campaigns. With an eye for detail, she is known for campaigns that drive enhanced Customer Experience, Engagement & Loyalty for businesses in the range of 500 to 2000 cr turnover.

A change agent who evolves with times, transforming the ecosystem she has successfully planned and strategized the launch of the ECOM portals at GNC, Ghar Ayegi Bisleri and Parcos to create additional revenue generating channels. She is a digital specialist with expertise in social media, Celebrity & Influencer management, Awareness and Performance campaigns as well as Lead Management systems enabled with CRM.

An exponent of diversity and women empowerment, she advocates change in her attitude fostering and nurturing a culture of innovation and growth. A mother of a 16-year-old, she believes in delivering towards the betterment of a sustainable future.