Superwomen 2024 jury share words of encouragement for participants

Superwomen 2024 finale is just around the corner and the esteemed jury panel have shared their heartfelt messages and expectations for the participants. Their words of encouragement, empowerment, and guidance reflect their commitment to recognising and celebrating the phenomenal talent of women in Indian advertising, media, and marketing industry.

Aditi Shrivastava, Co-founder, MD & CEO, Pocket Aces

"My expectation from Superwoman is to identify the top talent in the media and entertainment sector and to encourage young women to do great work and rise up the ladder to become the leaders of tomorrow.A message to the participants is that from the applications we've seen, the work has been spectacular. We know that as women working in media and entertainment, you have faced many challenges, but hopefully, we can create a safe and encouraging environment for you to excel and attain leadership roles as you grow."

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India

"As a part of the jury, I am excited to get to know about some of the phenomenal talent we have in India. I’m looking forward to celebrating not just creativity but also encouraging a broader range of voices and perspectives.

I hope that all participants will continue to be mentors, and advocates for creativity, diversity, and inclusion. Collaborate, support one another, and embrace the strength that comes from unity. Your collective power is an unstoppable force for positive change, not just in advertising but in every sphere where your influence reaches."

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Member & Creative, Talented

"To all the participants - I urge you to represent your best self and to apply. And especially so, if you believe you’re underqualified to apply. A report showed that women hold back if they don't meet 100% of the criteria, while men usually apply after meeting about 60%. Take a leap of faith on yourself."

Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BCWebwise

"Self-awareness is an important part of our well-being. I am looking forward to women acknowledging what they bring to the table, celebrating it, and enjoying the process of nominating themselves.

We tend to undermine ourselves and take for granted our strengths. Do reflect on what it is that has got you here to nominate yourself, and deep dive and present these strengths clearly, briefly, sharply."

Deepika Warrier, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto

"My expectation is that they be their authentic selves, treat their careers as marathons and manage them as per their life stage making the necessary trade-offs and not try and be Superwomen AT ALL."

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai

"To believe in yourself and not be afraid to ask for support, in the confidence that your control is still with you. To lift others and build them up as you grow."

Pankhuri Harikrishnan, Founder & Director, Fetch!

"Looking forward to not only witnessing but also learning from the remarkable achievements and stories of women who have left a lasting impact in their respective fields. My expectation is to encounter a diverse array of talents, innovative ideas, and inspiring journeys that vividly showcase the immense strength and resilience of women in our industry. To all the participants, I want to emphasise that your unique experiences and contributions hold significant value. Seize this opportunity to share your stories, foster mutual support, and continue to break barriers. Your success is not only shaping the present but also laying the foundation for future generations. Wishing all participants the very best – may your stories serve as a source of inspiration and empowerment for others."

Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate

"To begin with, I think they are super-people in general! Their gender happens to be women!

What I expect from them is to figure out how to continue being this ‘super’ as they progress in work and in life. I hope they create their own playbook for succeeding in business and inspiring people around them.

Be yourself. Work hard and then some more. Strive to keep up with the times and constantly upskill yourself. Intention, knowledge and courage is what it takes to succeed."

Vanaja Pillai, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Head – DEI, DDB Mudra Group

"I would love to see women redefine all traditional definitions – even ones pertaining to being a superwoman! If more women have a voice and influence, and yet the world does not experience any change, it would be defeating the very purpose of bringing in equity and inclusion. So be the best version of yourself, not someone else’s best version!"

Villoo Daji, SVP - Group Marketing, Baccarose

"We as women have a gentle and sweet soul, with a heart of gold and nerves of steel. We can hold ourselves in the worst of times and still emote our feelings and express. Our beauty and charm are self-evident, and nothing about a woman is at all ordinary.

As women you are unique, intelligent who fulfil their dreams and for all around them and yet always stand your ground. Look forward to some path breaking work which would inspire the next set of ladies and just be authentic, the REAL U!"