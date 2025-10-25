Adland pays tribute to creative titan Piyush Pandey

Indian advertising has lost its voice, its heart, and its brightest star. Piyush Pandey, the creative legend who taught brands how to speak to the soul of India, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.
For over four decades at Ogilvy, Pandey was more than an ad-man; he was a storyteller who wove brands into the fabric of Indian culture. He was the mind behind Fevicol’s unbreakable bond, the man who made a nation dance with Cadbury on a cricket pitch, and the voice who reminded us that Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai with Asian Paints. From the beloved Vodafone pug to the era-defining Chal Meri Luna, he shunned Western templates and instead gave campaigns a uniquely Indian warmth, humour, and emotion.
Pandey didn't just create advertisements, he built legacies. He transformed products into emotions and everyday moments into timeless memories. It is a testament to his impact that tributes are pouring in from all corners, from the brands he built to the industry members he inspired. They aren't just mourning a creative partner, they are honouring the man who gave them their voice.