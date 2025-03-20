Ads that make us smile in times of stress

In this era defined by relentless productivity and consumer culture, happiness is becoming an increasingly rare commodity. The International Day of Happiness, celebrated on 20 March, serves as a timely reminder that joy is not just a personal but a global necessity. Yet, in today’s world, where success is often measured in financial terms and well-being is monetised, genuine happiness can feel harder to attain.

The constant push to achieve more, buy more, and do more has left many feeling drained rather than fulfilled. While capitalism has provided comfort and convenience, it has also fuelled an endless cycle of comparison and dissatisfaction. Social media amplifies these pressures, as curated glimpses of perfect lives create unrealistic standards of happiness.

Amidst this, advertising, always accused of driving consumerism, plays a small but interesting role in spreading joy. Some of the most memorable ads do more than just sell a product; they bring humour, warmth, and optimism into the world. Campaigns like Coca-Cola’s 'Happiness Machine' and Cadbury’s 'Gorilla' ad have made people smile globally. Whether through comedy, nostalgia, or uplifting storytelling, these ads remind us that sometimes, joy can come from the simplest moments, even a well-crafted commercial.

On this International Day of Happiness, we look at the ads that go beyond marketing to genuinely spread joy.

Coca-Cola Happiness Machine

Eyebrow Dance- Cadbury