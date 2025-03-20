Topical Spot

Ads that make us smile in times of stress

In a world where consumerism often overshadows joy, some ads do more than just sell, they spark laughter, warmth, and smiles when we need them most. Let’s take a look at some of these ads.

Social Samosa
In this era defined by relentless productivity and consumer culture, happiness is becoming an increasingly rare commodity. The International Day of Happiness, celebrated on 20 March, serves as a timely reminder that joy is not just a personal but a global necessity. Yet, in today’s world, where success is often measured in financial terms and well-being is monetised, genuine happiness can feel harder to attain.

The constant push to achieve more, buy more, and do more has left many feeling drained rather than fulfilled. While capitalism has provided comfort and convenience, it has also fuelled an endless cycle of comparison and dissatisfaction. Social media amplifies these pressures, as curated glimpses of perfect lives create unrealistic standards of happiness.

Amidst this, advertising, always accused of driving consumerism, plays a small but interesting role in spreading joy. Some of the most memorable ads do more than just sell a product; they bring humour, warmth, and optimism into the world. Campaigns like Coca-Cola’s 'Happiness Machine' and Cadbury’s 'Gorilla' ad have made people smile globally. Whether through comedy, nostalgia, or uplifting storytelling, these ads remind us that sometimes, joy can come from the simplest moments, even a well-crafted commercial.

On this International Day of Happiness, we look at the ads that go beyond marketing to genuinely spread joy.

Coca-Cola Happiness Machine

Eyebrow Dance- Cadbury

Gorilla- Cadbury

Life’s Good When You Dive In Smile First l Life’s Good l LG

Boag's Draught

Great for the good | ft. Rahul Dravid | CRED

 Fevikwik Ad - Todo Nahi Jodo - Hindi

Flax 'Shit In Space'

Evian Baby Commercial 

Gems

Museum

Statue

Kodak KB10

CENTRE FRESH | SHUT YOUR MOUTH

 

Did you come across any other interesting campaign which makes you happy? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com

 

 

funny ads International Day of Happiness Happy ads Humor ads