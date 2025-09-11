When brand campaigns made us uncomfortable for the right reasons

In an age defined by hyper-connectivity and information, a paradox exists: while we are more aware of global and social issues than ever before, discussing them openly can still feel uncomfortable. Topics like caste discrimination, gender inequality, racial prejudice, and social taboos such as menstruation remain pervasive in many societies, yet they are often swept under the rug in polite conversation.

Just a few years ago, addressing these issues in public forums, let alone in mainstream media like television advertising, was considered a major taboo.

This is where a few brands have stepped in, using their platforms not just to sell products, but to serve as a mirror to society's most uncomfortable truths.

Brands like Gillette, Tata Tea, and P&G have released ad campaigns that are anything but a soft sell. They chose to make their ad films so raw and real that the initial discomfort felt by the viewer was precisely the point. The first half of these ads might present a scene of subtle discrimination, a moment of implicit bias, or a painful social reality, causing the audience to shift uncomfortably in their seats.

This discomfort, however, is a sign of their success. It’s a 'gotcha' moment where the ad forces a reality check, making viewers confront the very issues they might prefer to ignore. These campaigns are thought-provoking, designed to make us ponder the struggles that certain groups of people still face in this modern age.

Whether it's the casual sexism in a family, the silent dignity of a marginalised group, or the stigma surrounding a natural biological process, these advertisements have used their brief 120-second runtime to deliver a powerful message, ultimately proving that true brand building today is about building a better society.

Tata Tea | Alarm bajne se pehle jaago re

P&G | The talk

Bodyform UK | Blood normal

Dove India | The beauty report card

UNAIDS Official | See me as I am

Whistling Woods International | Dekh le

UN Women | The autocomplete truth

Gillette India | The barbershop girls of India

Titan Raga #BreakTheBias

The RIO Pads | Khoon