Brand applaud Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the Ind vs Pak match with creatives

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in full swing, June 9, 2024, saw one of the most anticipated matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Jasprit Bumrah, the man of the match, left everyone surprised with his exceptional bowling performance. Defending a modest target of 120, Bumrah's skill under pressure was instrumental in India's victory.

During the India vs Pakistan match, brands like Zomato, Swiggy, boAt, Flipkart and a lot more utilised the game's excitement to connect with their audience through memes. While Zomato humorously stated, 'Even on our worst days, we're still the better side', Dominos India applauded the Indian Cricket Team for rewriting the meaning of 'Monday Blues'.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Disney Plus Hotstar

Mobikwik

Flipkart

Oreo India

Bumble India

Angel One

Happydent

Zomato

Swiggy India

BlinkIt

Coca-Cola

boAt

Shaadi.com

Dominos India

Youtube India

Myntra

Bumrah and Pandya, you dropped these 🫴 👑👑 #INDvsPAK — Myntra (@myntra) June 9, 2024

Uber India

#TeamIndia aapke iss U-turn ne toh ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye😍😍



Congratulations on the win!#WCT20 #INDvsPAK — Uber India (@Uber_India) June 9, 2024

Croma Retail

Reliance Jio

All the entertainment that we needed today!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/4UKg7HzK3h — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 9, 2024

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.