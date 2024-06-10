Brand applaud Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the Ind vs Pak match with creatives

During the India vs Pakistan match, brands like Zomato, Swiggy, boAt, Flipkart and a lot more utilised the game's excitement to connect with their audience through memes. While Zomato humorously stated, 'Even on our worst days, we're still the better side', Dominos India applauded the Indian Cricket Team for rewriting the meaning of 'Monday Blues'.
Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.
Disney Plus Hotstar
Mobikwik
Flipkart
Oreo India
Bumble India
Angel One
Happydent
Zomato
Swiggy India
BlinkIt
Coca-Cola
boAt
Shaadi.com
Bumrah jeet gaya…humara dil 💙#INDvsPAK #Bumrah— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) June 9, 2024
Dominos India
India just rewrote the meaning of Monday Blues!— dominos_india (@dominos_india) June 10, 2024
What a delicious delivery! 💙🫶🏼#INDvsPAK #DominosIndia #T20WorldCup
Youtube India
our bowlers really said -#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/53BRQEpT1J— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 9, 2024
Myntra
Bumrah and Pandya, you dropped these 🫴 👑👑 #INDvsPAK— Myntra (@myntra) June 9, 2024
Uber India
#TeamIndia aapke iss U-turn ne toh ekdum se waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye😍😍— Uber India (@Uber_India) June 9, 2024
Congratulations on the win!#WCT20 #INDvsPAK
Croma Retail
TV quality: 4k— Croma (@cromaretail) June 9, 2024
Win quality: Ultra 4k HD Bluray +#croma #gadgets #electronics #indvpak #indiawon #bleedblue
Reliance Jio
All the entertainment that we needed today!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/4UKg7HzK3h— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 9, 2024
Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating India's win that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.