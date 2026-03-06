Brands celebrate India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final win over England

'Wankhede Stadium and Mumbai matches never disappoint.' This seems to be what most have agreed upon after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England on March 5.

It was the kind of match that had thousands of people holding their breath from the first ball to the last, where England won the toss and chose to bowl first.

In the first inning, Sanju Samson built a 97-run stand with Ishan Kishan in 45 balls and then a 43-run partnership with Shivam Dube in 22 balls, before Will Jacks eventually sent him back. But by then, the damage was done.

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer bore the brunt of it, scoring 61 runs in his four overs for one wicket.

Facing a record chase in a semi-final, England did not roll over. Phil Salt, Jos Buttler and Harry Brook were back in the dugout inside the first six overs. Pandya drew the first wicket, and Bumrah followed with the dismissal of Brook, taken by a backward-running catch from Axar Patel.

A relay catch between Axar Patel and Shivam Dube ended a 77-run stand between Bethell and Will Jacks, but still Bethell pushed on, alone, fearless, carrying England's hopes deep into the final overs.

The Semi-finals were nothing short of a constant up and down. Team England, especially Jacob Betthel, managed to keep the Wankhede stadium silent till the last few overs until he fell to run out at 105 off just 48 balls by Jasprit Bumrah.

However, after this, the fans are now scared for the finals, the same stadium, the same match of finals, only a different opponent. The finals will be held in Ahmedabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, on March 8 against New Zealand.

While fans oscillate between celebration and fear, brands are doing what brands do best, jumping on the moment at lightning speed. Seconds after the last ball was bowled, social media feeds were filled with creatives and congratulatory posts from brands.

India Gate Uplife, Snabbit, and Instamart continue with their thread of posts for the tournament, with new posts after the semi-finals win.

Here are the brands that celebrated Team India's semi-final win, and made sure the internet knew about it:

India Gate Uplife

Kinder India

Budweiser

Six Fields

Great Learning

Zomato

England beating India is a thing of 1757.#INDvsENG — zomato (@zomato) March 5, 2026

Netflix India

magicpin

Google India

HDFC Bank

Swiggy

humare boys ke liye toh yeh cup of tea hi tha 😂🇮🇳 #INDvsENG — Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 5, 2026

Intamart

YouTube India

he deserves all the hype 💪❤️ pic.twitter.com/s0yr55XXlE — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) March 5, 2026

Flipkart

India just clicked “Place Order” on the finals🫡 #INDvsENGSemiFinal — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 5, 2026

Snabbit

Noise