Brands celebrate India's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals

On June 29, 2024, India celebrated a historic victory by clinching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ending a 17-year wait. In a nail-biting final, India triumphed over South Africa with a seven-run win, igniting joy and pride among millions of fans across the nation. This day also marked the retirement of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma from T20I cricket, adding an emotional layer to the triumph.

It's your Captain Rohit Sharma signing off from T20Is after the #T20WorldCup triumph! 🏆



He retires from the T20I cricket on a very special note! 🙌 🙌



Thank you, Captain! 🫡#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/NF0tJB6kO1 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2024

Brands seized the moment to join in the celebrations honouring India’s cricketing excellence and paying tribute to the legacy of one of its finest captains through creatives. Zomato shared a series of tweets to celebrate India’s win while Swiggy shared the final creative in the 'iss baar trophy deliver hoke rahegi' series.

Here's a few that we came across.

This smile is a band-aid on the wounds of all ICT fans 🇮🇳 https://t.co/UrpAWlGVgt — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 29, 2024

cart filled with cup and heart filled with joy 🥹 #IndvsSA #T20WorldCup — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) June 29, 2024

Nothing just Men in Blue connecting India to its dream again 🥹🏆#INDvSA — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 29, 2024

congratulations india for finally moving on from the 19th nov heartbreak 💙🇮🇳#INDvsSAFinal — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 29, 2024

We have forgotten everything, all we remember is TODAY.



Thankyou Team India 🇮🇳 @ICC #T20IWorldCup — boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 29, 2024

There are some cravings only Team India can satisfy.🏆 #indiancricketteam #INDvSA2024 #WCFinal — Taco Bell India (@tacobellindia) June 29, 2024

