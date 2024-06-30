Advertisment
Brands celebrate India's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals

Brand creatives poured in as India claimed a formidable victory against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. These were filled with humorous remarks, catchy one-liners, and cheerful support for the men in blue.

On June 29, 2024, India celebrated a historic victory by clinching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ending a 17-year wait. In a nail-biting final, India triumphed over South Africa with a seven-run win, igniting joy and pride among millions of fans across the nation. This day also marked the retirement of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma from T20I cricket, adding an emotional layer to the triumph.

Brands seized the moment to join in the celebrations honouring India’s cricketing excellence and paying tribute to the legacy of one of its finest captains through creatives. Zomato shared a series of tweets to celebrate India’s win while Swiggy shared the final creative in the 'iss baar trophy deliver hoke rahegi' series.

Here's a few that we came across.

