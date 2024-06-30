Brands celebrate India's win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals

On June 29, 2024, India celebrated a historic victory by clinching the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ending a 17-year wait. In a nail-biting final, India triumphed over South Africa with a seven-run win, igniting joy and pride among millions of fans across the nation. This day also marked the retirement of Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma from T20I cricket, adding an emotional layer to the triumph.
It's your Captain Rohit Sharma signing off from T20Is after the #T20WorldCup triumph! 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2024
He retires from the T20I cricket on a very special note! 🙌 🙌
Thank you, Captain! 🫡#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/NF0tJB6kO1
Brands seized the moment to join in the celebrations honouring India’s cricketing excellence and paying tribute to the legacy of one of its finest captains through creatives. Zomato shared a series of tweets to celebrate India’s win while Swiggy shared the final creative in the 'iss baar trophy deliver hoke rahegi' series.
Here's a few that we came across.
Swiggy Instamart
This smile is a band-aid on the wounds of all ICT fans 🇮🇳 https://t.co/UrpAWlGVgt— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) June 29, 2024
Google India
Happydent
McDonalds India
Redbus India
Snickers India
Noise
Mobikwik
Naukri.com
Swiggy
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Flipkart
Zepto
cart filled with cup and heart filled with joy 🥹 #IndvsSA #T20WorldCup— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) June 29, 2024
Reliance Jio
Nothing just Men in Blue connecting India to its dream again 🥹🏆#INDvSA— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) June 29, 2024
Tinder India
congratulations india for finally moving on from the 19th nov heartbreak 💙🇮🇳#INDvsSAFinal— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) June 29, 2024
Swiggy Genie
Order : Picked 🥳🏆#Finals #INDvsSA2024 https://t.co/gIU7FPCWZY— Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) June 29, 2024
boAt
We have forgotten everything, all we remember is TODAY.— boAt (@RockWithboAt) June 29, 2024
Thankyou Team India 🇮🇳 @ICC #T20IWorldCup
Domino's India
A delivery for the entire country pending since November#T20WorldCup #INDvSA #DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/JoFz2w4rtW— dominos_india (@dominos_india) June 29, 2024
Taco Bell India
There are some cravings only Team India can satisfy.🏆 #indiancricketteam #INDvSA2024 #WCFinal— Taco Bell India (@tacobellindia) June 29, 2024
Tata Play Binge
Lagaan 2.0 featuring Indian Cricket Team. Release date- 29th June 2024! ❤️#INDvsSA2024 #IndiaWon #T20Final pic.twitter.com/1iyGzG2DEC— Tata Play Binge (@TataPlayBinge) June 29, 2024
HDFC Bank
Deposited our 2nd T20 World Cup! 🏆💙🇮🇳 #ICCT20WC #FINAL #INDVSSA pic.twitter.com/Tyo0yJT2Mv— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) June 29, 2024
Pocket FM
Britannia SnackInc
Thank you Ro bhai, dil tootne nahi diya 💙#LittleHeart #T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6LARD65CTG— Britannia SnackInc (@BritSnackInc) June 29, 2024
Netflix India
HUM JEEEET GAYE!! 😭😭😭 🏆#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/N3KMB7jZ0V— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 29, 2024
Prime Video India
INDIA ARE CHAMPIONS 🏆💙#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/wQvmajohpI— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 29, 2024
Tata Play
Monday blues bhool jao, Sunday blues manao 🥹💙💙💙— Tata Play (@TataPlayin) June 29, 2024
Indiaaa..Indiaaa 🫰🇮🇳
.
.
.#INDvsSA #T20IWorldCup #INDvSA2024 #IndiaWon pic.twitter.com/qwVOuJkl3x
Prega News
Extramarks
Bingo! Tedhe Medhe
Zee5 Global