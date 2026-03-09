Brands celebrate India's win in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with creatives

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad had a score to settle. The history has been repeated, the history has been defeated.

It was here, on November 19, 2023, that India lost the ODI World Cup final to Australia - on home soil, in front of nearly one lakh people. Fans had long called it cursed ground. On the evening of March 8, 2026, the Indian team walked out to erase that memory.

They did not just erase it. They buried it.

India posted 255/5 - the highest total in a T20 World Cup final - then bowled New Zealand out for 159 in 19 overs to win by 96 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah took 4/15, becoming the first bowler to claim a four-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup final. Axar Patel took 3/27.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek hit 24 runs off the fourth over alone. Ishan Kishan took two catches in the field.

When the last wicket fell, India had done something no team had done before: the Men in Blue defended a T20 World Cup title, won a home World Cup, and claimed a third T20 World Cup trophy - all in one night.

The internet, as expected, had a lot to say. Brands and advertisers across the country scrambled to post their tributes, creatives, and congratulatory messages. Here is a look at the brand posts and creatives that stood out as India made history - again.

