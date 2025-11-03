Brands celebrate India's victory in Women's World Cup 2025

They healed something they never broke was the line the majority of us felt when the clock struck midnight on November 2, and the women in blue went to lift the golden cup for the first time in history.

This win was not only celebrated by the cricket fans, but brands also congratulated the team. They have celebrated these women as much as the cricket fans. Just a few moments after the winning catch, brands like Swiggy, Tata Motors, and others posted the creatives to congratulate our Indian women's cricket team for their victory.

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden Women's World Cup title in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing 299 runs, South Africa were bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs, as Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul.

Team India finally put the heartbreaks of the 2005 and 2017 World Cup finals behind them as they beat South Africa to secure their maiden world title across ODI and T20I formats. Additionally, the scars of November 19, 2023, were finally covered with stars on November 2, 2025. However, we might still see people making throwback reels for November 19, when the Indian fans were silenced by the Australian cricket team in our maiden stadium in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

Here are some brands that posted creatives to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team.