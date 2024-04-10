Brands celebrate the onset of new beginnings with Gudi Padwa creatives

Gudi Padwa, celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra, marks the onset of the New Year in the traditional Hindu calendar, symbolizing new beginnings, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Those commemorating the festival raise the Gudi flag, offer prayers for prosperity, indulge in traditional meals, and exchange greetings and gifts.
While families across the country gathered to perform rituals and exchange greetings during the festival, brands reflected the festive spirit on their social media platforms, engaging with their audience in unique ways.
While Swiggy made audiences mouths water with a picture of the beloved 'Puranpoli' extending Gudi Padwa wishes, HDFC Bank's witty wish for 'Gud(i)' financial plans for the rest of the year added a touch of humour to the festivities. Burger King on the other hand celebrated the festival by introducing their new mango milkshake while sending warm wishes to their audience.
Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.
McDonald's India
Swiggy India
गुडी पाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! पुरणपोळी पाठवू का? 👀 pic.twitter.com/y5gPWAlohs— Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 9, 2024
Google India
Croma Retail
Tide India
Cadbury Dairy Milk
Burger King India
Reliance Jio
One connection, diverse celebrations! Wishing everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa and Ugadi! 🌾#WithLoveFromJio #GudiPadwa #Ugadi #FestiveSeason pic.twitter.com/wfusdASdOa— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 9, 2024
HDFC Bank
We hope your financial plans turn out gud(i) starting from today✨#GudiPadwa #NewBeginnings #FinacialGoals #HDFCBank— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) April 9, 2024
Gudi Padwa, New Beginnings, Financial Goals, HDFC Bank pic.twitter.com/O2co8EHCJ8
Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Gudi Padwa that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.