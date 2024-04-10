Brands celebrate the onset of new beginnings with Gudi Padwa creatives

Gudi Padwa, celebrated predominantly in Maharashtra, marks the onset of the New Year in the traditional Hindu calendar, symbolizing new beginnings, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Those commemorating the festival raise the Gudi flag, offer prayers for prosperity, indulge in traditional meals, and exchange greetings and gifts.

While families across the country gathered to perform rituals and exchange greetings during the festival, brands reflected the festive spirit on their social media platforms, engaging with their audience in unique ways.

While Swiggy made audiences mouths water with a picture of the beloved 'Puranpoli' extending Gudi Padwa wishes, HDFC Bank's witty wish for 'Gud(i)' financial plans for the rest of the year added a touch of humour to the festivities. Burger King on the other hand celebrated the festival by introducing their new mango milkshake while sending warm wishes to their audience.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating Gudi Padwa that we missed out on?