Brands crack jokes & puns to engage for Apple's 'Glowtime' event with creatives

Apple’s 'Glowtime' event has once again buzzed the tech world, showcasing a suite of new products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and a lineup of AirPods, featuring the AirPods Pro, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 2. The event drew significant attention from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. But this year, the digital world extended beyond excitement for the new devices, as brands across industries seized the moment, flooding social media with humorous takes and memes.

In a testament to the growing culture of real-time brand engagement, companies ranging from cab services to quick delivery platforms wasted no time in capitalising on the buzz generated by Apple’s announcements. These brands used humour and wit to align themselves with the tech giant's high-profile launch, creating a field day for meme enthusiasts and generating viral content across platforms.

While Swiggy cheekily quipped that the only way it would splurge on the money required to buy Apple products is if that money was invested in masala chai, Uber India took a more literal (and fruity) route - buying an actual apple with a playful location share, proving sometimes an apple a day just makes for better puns.

Let us take a look at a few more brand creatives that jumped on Apple bandwagon.

the only way i’d want to spend this much money #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/qEjFs8Ofxw — Swiggy Food (@Swiggy) September 9, 2024

The one guy during a trip that wants to click a picture of everything #AppleEvent #iPhone16 pic.twitter.com/ECwaLMpz3C — OYO (@oyorooms) September 9, 2024

only apple could've made a monday feel like the weeknd https://t.co/6wfCsi0KUt — OYO (@oyorooms) September 10, 2024

Kitna bhi “Hey Siri remind me to return Aditya’s hoodie” bol do, aana tumhe Genie ke paas hi hai 🥰#AppleEvent #A18 — Swiggy Genie (@swiggy_genie) September 10, 2024

Gonna modify the action button to order ice cream after every smallest inconvenience in life 👀 #AppleEvent #iPhone16 pic.twitter.com/0tiMkysZK9 — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) September 9, 2024

Did you come across any other creatives related to the Apple 'Glowtime' event? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.