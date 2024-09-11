Advertisment
Brands crack jokes & puns to engage for Apple's 'Glowtime' event with creatives

Apple’s 'Glowtime' event unveiled the iPhone 16 series and new AirPods, sparking a wave of brand memes capitalising on the launch. Here is a look at some of the creatives.

author-image
Social Samosa
Apple’s 'Glowtime' event has once again buzzed the tech world, showcasing a suite of new products, including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and a lineup of AirPods, featuring the AirPods Pro, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 2. The event drew significant attention from tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. But this year, the digital world extended beyond excitement for the new devices, as brands across industries seized the moment, flooding social media with humorous takes and memes.

In a testament to the growing culture of real-time brand engagement, companies ranging from cab services to quick delivery platforms wasted no time in capitalising on the buzz generated by Apple’s announcements. These brands used humour and wit to align themselves with the tech giant's high-profile launch, creating a field day for meme enthusiasts and generating viral content across platforms.

While Swiggy cheekily quipped that the only way it would splurge on the money required to buy Apple products is if that money was invested in masala chai, Uber India took a more literal (and fruity) route - buying an actual apple with a playful location share, proving sometimes an apple a day just makes for better puns. 

Let us take a look at a few more brand creatives that jumped on Apple bandwagon.

Swiggy Food

 

Uber India

 

OYO Rooms

Swiggy Genie

Zepto

 

Gangar Eyenation

 

Did you come across any other creatives related to the Apple 'Glowtime' event? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.

