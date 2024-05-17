Brands pay tribute Sunil Chhetri's memorable career using creatives

Born on August 3, 1984, India's football icon, Sunil Chhetri whose name resonates with passion, skill, and leadership both on and off the pitch has announced the news of his retirement from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

In a nation where cricket often steals the spotlight, Chhetri stands tall leading the Indian national team for football representing the 'Indian Super League' and 'Bengaluru FC'. Being one of the fifth-highest international goalscorers among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Chhetri announced his decision to retire from international football over a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

I'd like to say something... pic.twitter.com/xwXbDi95WV — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 16, 2024

Brands quickly joined in the conversation, creating posts that celebrated Chhetri's performances and victories. By aligning themselves with Chhetri's success, brands aimed to establish a deeper connection with football enthusiasts and become a part of the excitement surrounding Chhetri's career.

Here's a look at a few brand creatives that we came across:

Swiggy

happy retirement legend @chetrisunil11 🫡⚽️



you never failed to DELIVER <3

#SunilChhetri — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 16, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

Happy Retirement. Watching you play football was such a pic.twitter.com/S5uaNtZCUR — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) May 16, 2024

Bewakoof

Football in India wouldn’t be the same without you.



Thank you, Sunil Chhetri 🙏 — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) May 16, 2024

Reliance Jio

Thank you for bringing the Indian football fraternity stronger together 🇮🇳

Farewell, skip. 💙#WithLoveFromJio https://t.co/ji2sDuSrBC — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) May 16, 2024

Croma Retail

Left the field, not our screens pic.twitter.com/OIRADMZS72 — Croma (@cromaretail) May 16, 2024

Uber India

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.