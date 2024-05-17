Advertisment
Brands pay tribute Sunil Chhetri's memorable career using creatives

Being one of the 5th highest international scorers among active players, Sunil Chhetri announced his decision to retire from international football on Thursday. Brands pay tribute to his performances and victories with creatives. Here are a few of them.

Hiya Rupreja
Born on August 3, 1984, India's football icon, Sunil Chhetri whose name resonates with passion, skill, and leadership both on and off the pitch has announced the news of his retirement from international football after the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait.

In a nation where cricket often steals the spotlight, Chhetri stands tall leading the Indian national team for football representing the 'Indian Super League' and 'Bengaluru FC'. Being one of the fifth-highest international goalscorers among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Chhetri announced his decision to retire from international football over a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. 

Brands quickly joined in the conversation, creating posts that celebrated Chhetri's performances and victories. By aligning themselves with Chhetri's success, brands aimed to establish a deeper connection with football enthusiasts and become a part of the excitement surrounding Chhetri's career. 

Here's a look at a few brand creatives that we came across: 

Swiggy 

Swiggy Instamart

 

Bewakoof

 

Reliance Jio

 

Croma Retail 

 

Uber India

Did you come across any other interesting brand creatives that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.

 

 

