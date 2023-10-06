Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands that make us crack a smile through World Smile Day creatives

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of each October every year. Brands use this opportunity to share heartwarming creatives hoping to make us smile.

author-image
Nishita Kunder
Oct 06, 2023 18:04 IST
Smile Day creatives

"This does put a smile on my face." If you are a Marvel fan, you have surely heard the character, Thanos, saying it when something made him happy. While that was used in a different context, every year, World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of each October as an emblem of spreading kindness and making others smile while being grateful ourselves and finding reasons to smile.

Brands on this occasion use heartwarming creatives hoping it would make us smile while still stitching their brand’s message. They celebrate the day in their own quaint ways, flavouring the sentiment and touching our hearts.

This year, Fevikwik assures us that we should smile even if things are broken and our teeth are crooked. Croma, on the other hand, highlights the small things in everyday life that spark up a smile - be it the smell of popcorn, finding money in your jeans pockets after a wash or the last slice of frozen pizza. 

Of course, what would be Smile Day if not for smiling emojis? Brands like Parle-G used this opportunity to put their products on display which are synonymous with various smiling emojis, indicating the moods people go through.

Here are a few World Smile Day creatives that put a smile on our faces. 

Parle

 

 

HDFC

 

 

Fevikwik

 

 

Croma

 

 

Universal music

 

 

McDonald’s

 

 

The Minimalist

 

 

Oral B

 

 

Bajaj Financial Securities

 

 

HDFC Bank

 

 

JJM Assam

 

 

Pepsi India

 

 

Manforce

 

 

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite World Smile Day creatives of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com

 

#brand creatives #Smile Day creatives #World Smile Day 2023 #Smile Day brand creatives