Brands that make us crack a smile through World Smile Day creatives

"This does put a smile on my face." If you are a Marvel fan, you have surely heard the character, Thanos, saying it when something made him happy. While that was used in a different context, every year, World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of each October as an emblem of spreading kindness and making others smile while being grateful ourselves and finding reasons to smile.

Brands on this occasion use heartwarming creatives hoping it would make us smile while still stitching their brand’s message. They celebrate the day in their own quaint ways, flavouring the sentiment and touching our hearts.

This year, Fevikwik assures us that we should smile even if things are broken and our teeth are crooked. Croma, on the other hand, highlights the small things in everyday life that spark up a smile - be it the smell of popcorn, finding money in your jeans pockets after a wash or the last slice of frozen pizza.

Of course, what would be Smile Day if not for smiling emojis? Brands like Parle-G used this opportunity to put their products on display which are synonymous with various smiling emojis, indicating the moods people go through.

Here are a few World Smile Day creatives that put a smile on our faces.

Parle

HDFC

Fevikwik

Croma

Universal music

McDonald’s

The Minimalist

Oral B

Bajaj Financial Securities

HDFC Bank

JJM Assam

Every day we pledge to secure a future where every face beams with a healthy and hydrated smile.#WorldSmileDay #JJMAssam #JalJeevanMission #smileday #Assam pic.twitter.com/dfNYUQ7zsg — Jal Jeevan Mission Assam (@JJM_Assam) October 6, 2023

Pepsi India

Manforce

