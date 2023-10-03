Advertisment
Brands remember Bapu's values and principles with Gandhi Jayanti creatives

Brands celebrated this Gandhi Jayanti by evoking Gandhiji's teachings and paying obeisance to the 'Father Of The Nation' through their creatives.

Nishita Kunder
Oct 03, 2023 17:19 IST
“Be the change you want to see in the world”- Mahatma Gandhi.

Every year, October 2 is celebrated as a day of remembrance on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birthday. This year, the nation celebrated this day by observing Swachhta Abhiyaan across the country, taking a step towards a cleaner India. Celebrating Gandhiji's principles of non-violence, truth, responsibility, and civic duty, brands this year paid obeisance to the 'Father Of The Nation' in the form of brand creatives. 

Uber shared a non-violent traffic movement as a public service announcement urging people to follow traffic rules. Parle-G gave a shout-out to the man who united the entire nation by calling Gandhiji - Bharat Ka Apna Genius. McDonald's reminded us of Satyagraha and the nation's fight towards independence with their creative. Here are some other Gandhi Jayanti Creatives that we came across.

