Brands remember Bapu's values and principles with Gandhi Jayanti creatives

“Be the change you want to see in the world”- Mahatma Gandhi.

Every year, October 2 is celebrated as a day of remembrance on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birthday. This year, the nation celebrated this day by observing Swachhta Abhiyaan across the country, taking a step towards a cleaner India. Celebrating Gandhiji's principles of non-violence, truth, responsibility, and civic duty, brands this year paid obeisance to the 'Father Of The Nation' in the form of brand creatives.

Uber shared a non-violent traffic movement as a public service announcement urging people to follow traffic rules. Parle-G gave a shout-out to the man who united the entire nation by calling Gandhiji - Bharat Ka Apna Genius. McDonald's reminded us of Satyagraha and the nation's fight towards independence with their creative. Here are some other Gandhi Jayanti Creatives that we came across.

McDonald’s India

Indigo

Paperboat

Fevicol

HDFC

Happydent

Uber India

Parle-G

Swiggy Instamart

Happy Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/K1LBJcaRSe — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) October 2, 2023

Spotify India

Can you guess who? pic.twitter.com/uAYnzJayj6 — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) October 2, 2023

Meesho

Weaving dreams of self-reliance one delivery at a time #GandhiJayanti



P.S - Squint for a surprise! 👀 pic.twitter.com/iQFm5JPjjN — Meesho (@Meesho_Official) October 2, 2023

Rapido

May Bapu and his teachings always guide us to fight the good fight.#GandhiJayanti #RapidoBikeTaxi pic.twitter.com/8MDzWNWWFL — Rapido (@rapidobikeapp) October 2, 2023

Fevikwik

Ajio

boAt

