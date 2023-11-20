Advertisment
Brands show admiration and respect for Team India with creatives

Audiences were stoked to see the India Vs Australia finale of the ICC World Cup 2023. India's loss came as a big shock to everyone. Despite the loss, brands celebrated Team India and their efforts with brand creatives.

Nishita Kunder
Nov 20, 2023 16:03 IST
India and Australia clashed for the title of ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, 19 November. India set a target of 240 which the Australian team chased with 6 wickets to spare. After the defeat, audiences and brands took to social media to share their thoughts and show their support for Team India. 

For the past month, brands have been on the journey alongside Team India sharing creatives, and ad campaigns to encourage, congratulate, and celebrate the team’s journey. Concluding the month-long communication, brands lent support to Team India after their final loss in the form of brand creatives and congratulated the team on their stellar performance. 

Domino’s raised a pizza slice to Team India and congratulated them on giving an unforgettable World Cup and a month-long pizza party. Myntra congratulated Team Australia on the final win on behalf of India with a promise of meeting them on the field in 2027. Here are some other World Cup brand creatives that we came across. 

 

boAt

 

Domino’s

 

Kotak

 

Myntra

 

Parle-G

 

McDonald's India 

Shaadi.com

 

Rajasthan Royals

 

ixigo

 

Swiggy

 

Netflix India

 

Swiggy Instamart

 

Jeevansaathi.com

 

Blinkit

 

Zomato

 

TrulyMadly

 

 

Croma

 

 

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite India VS Australia creatives of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com

