Brands show admiration and respect for Team India with creatives

India and Australia clashed for the title of ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, 19 November. India set a target of 240 which the Australian team chased with 6 wickets to spare. After the defeat, audiences and brands took to social media to share their thoughts and show their support for Team India.

For the past month, brands have been on the journey alongside Team India sharing creatives, and ad campaigns to encourage, congratulate, and celebrate the team’s journey. Concluding the month-long communication, brands lent support to Team India after their final loss in the form of brand creatives and congratulated the team on their stellar performance.

Domino’s raised a pizza slice to Team India and congratulated them on giving an unforgettable World Cup and a month-long pizza party. Myntra congratulated Team Australia on the final win on behalf of India with a promise of meeting them on the field in 2027. Here are some other World Cup brand creatives that we came across.

boAt

sad playlist mode activated 🎶💔



#INDvsAUS — boAt (@RockWithboAt) November 19, 2023

Domino’s

Cup nahi jeete, par kum nahi jeete💙



Raising a slice 🍕 to celebrate the team that made this last month an eternal pizza party🍕#INDvsAUS #WorldcupFinal #DominosIndia — dominos_india (@dominos_india) November 19, 2023

Kotak

Myntra

Parle-G

McDonald's India

Thank you for enquiring but Monday Motivation is out of stock today.#CWC2023 — McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) November 20, 2023

Shaadi.com

Dear Team India,



Thank you for teaching us that partnership is everything, that there will be ups and downs, that you can lose but still win hearts 💙#INDvsAUS #CWC23Final — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) November 19, 2023

Rajasthan Royals

ixigo

Aisa lag raha hai jaise kisi ne humari confirmed ticket cheen li 😭🥺

Well played team India! 🙌#INDvsAUS — ixigo (@ixigo) November 19, 2023

Swiggy

chodo yaar kuch aur baat karte hai pic.twitter.com/wjR7nI98ct — Swiggy (@Swiggy) November 19, 2023

Netflix India

idk who needs to hear this but —#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/A4mCGsozNI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 19, 2023

Swiggy Instamart

ese mt bolo guys😭 pic.twitter.com/glQsrvqHMf — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) November 19, 2023

Jeevansaathi.com

Heartbreak jaisa feel ho raha hai. #CWC2023Final — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) November 19, 2023

Blinkit

no guys sensodyne won’t help, it is for sensitive teeth not for sensitive heart 👍🏻#INDvsAUS — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) November 19, 2023

Zomato

bhookh marr gayi hai#INDvsAUS — zomato (@zomato) November 19, 2023

TrulyMadly

Croma

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite India VS Australia creatives of 2023, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com