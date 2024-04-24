Brands turn the QWERTY keyboard into a moment marketing trend

When it comes to creative marketing, brands are turning to a place you might not expect - the QWERTY keyboard. Who would've thought that something so ordinary could turn into such clever advertising? Forget the old-school approaches, these brands took a different path, using the keyboard's quirky structure to hide jokes and clever messages that kept their audience engaged and guessing. Are you still confused about what we're talking about?
Well, brands have found creative ways to play with our keyboard layout by using the keyboard's unique structure to share jokes with their audience. By using familiar keys in new ways, they turned the ordinary into something that could grab attention and make people laugh.
Domino's, for example, decided to play with the QWERTY keyboard by asking its followers, 'What's the best duo after our famous cheese garlic bread and dips?"'To find the answer, you just need to look between the 'Y' and 'O' keys on your keyboard. The answer? 'U and I.' Their tweet not only made their fans smile but also reminded everyone of Domino's delicious food.
Meanwhile, Swiggy shared a rather controversial opinion, saying, "Veg biryani is the best." Shortly clarifying and asking their audience to look between the 'H' and 'L' keys on a keyboard, where they'll notice a hidden message: 'JK,' which means 'just kidding.'
Brands like HDFC Bank, Spotify, BlinkIt, and a lot more also got on this trend with some making memes that played with the keyboard's layout, while others used hidden messages to grab attention. Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.
Swiggy
veg biryani is the best 🤌🏻— Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 23, 2024
look between H and L on your keyboard
Dominos India
You know the best duo after Garlic Breadsticks and Cheesy dip?— dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 23, 2024
Look between Y and O on your keyboard 🥰#DominosIndia
BlinkIt
guess who loves mangoes, look between Y and O on your keyboard 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OdyKWEpOyw— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) April 23, 2024
Swiggy Instamart
You know what you need? Look between R and Y on your keyboard 🫡— Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) April 23, 2024
Tinder India
look between Y and O to know who needs to go on a date together 👀— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2024
Youtube India
look between i and p on your keypad 👀 pic.twitter.com/it6lvPWwbx— YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) April 23, 2024
Zomato
what can fix all problems?— zomato (@zomato) April 23, 2024
look between R and Y of your keyboard
Ajio Life
Have you still kept your ex’s t-shirt? Look between ‘T’ and ‘U’ on your keyboard 😀— AJIO (@AJIOLife) April 23, 2024
Spotify India
Tag your favourite artist and ask them to look between R and U on their keyboard 💖— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) April 23, 2024
Zepto
we’re bring back hippo chips 💜— Zepto (@ZeptoNow) April 23, 2024
look between H and L on your keyboard
Uber India
Who needs to make this weekend a long weekend?— Uber India (@Uber_India) April 23, 2024
Look between Y and I on your keyboard😉#UberIndia
Shaadi.com
Guess who is getting married this year?— Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) April 23, 2024
Look between Y and I on your keyboard 🥰
ixigo
Who's planning your next vacation? Look between Q & R on your keyboard ✈️— ixigo (@ixigo) April 23, 2024
Croma Retail
Something we would have to update if we didn't post about this trend— Croma (@cromaretail) April 23, 2024
Look between X and B of your keyboard#Croma #Electronics #Gadgets #Trending #keyboard
Reliance Jio
Who kept us glued to the TV till the last ball?— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 23, 2024
Look between 6 and 8 on your keyboard. 😉#CSKvLSG #Thala #WhistlePodu
HDFC Bank
Who’s going to get ₹1,200* CashBack on Payzapp?— HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) April 23, 2024
Look between Y and I on your keyboard.#PayZapp #HDFCBank
