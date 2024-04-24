Topical Spot

Brands turn the QWERTY keyboard into a moment marketing trend

Brands have found creative ways to use the keyboard's unique layout to share jokes with their audience, turning the ordinary into something that grabs attention and makes people laugh. Here's a look at a few brand creatives that we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
When it comes to creative marketing, brands are turning to a place you might not expect - the QWERTY keyboard. Who would've thought that something so ordinary could turn into such clever advertising? Forget the old-school approaches, these brands took a different path, using the keyboard's quirky structure to hide jokes and clever messages that kept their audience engaged and guessing. Are you still confused about what we're talking about?

Well, brands have found creative ways to play with our keyboard layout by using the keyboard's unique structure to share jokes with their audience. By using familiar keys in new ways, they turned the ordinary into something that could grab attention and make people laugh.

Domino's, for example, decided to play with the QWERTY keyboard by asking its followers, 'What's the best duo after our famous cheese garlic bread and dips?"'To find the answer, you just need to look between the 'Y' and 'O' keys on your keyboard. The answer? 'U and I.' Their tweet not only made their fans smile but also reminded everyone of Domino's delicious food.

Meanwhile, Swiggy shared a rather controversial opinion, saying, "Veg biryani is the best." Shortly clarifying and asking their audience to look between the 'H' and 'L' keys on a keyboard, where they'll notice a hidden message: 'JK,' which means 'just kidding.'

Brands like HDFC Bank, Spotify, BlinkIt, and a lot more also got on this trend with some making memes that played with the keyboard's layout, while others used hidden messages to grab attention. Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across. 

 

Swiggy 

 

Dominos India 

 

BlinkIt 

 

Swiggy Instamart 

 

Tinder India

 

Youtube India 

 

Zomato 

 

Ajio Life

 

Spotify India 



 

Zepto 

 

Uber India 

 

Shaadi.com

 

ixigo 

 

Croma Retail 

 

Reliance Jio 

 

HDFC Bank 

 

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives that participated in this trend that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

