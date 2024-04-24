Brands turn the QWERTY keyboard into a moment marketing trend

When it comes to creative marketing, brands are turning to a place you might not expect - the QWERTY keyboard. Who would've thought that something so ordinary could turn into such clever advertising? Forget the old-school approaches, these brands took a different path, using the keyboard's quirky structure to hide jokes and clever messages that kept their audience engaged and guessing. Are you still confused about what we're talking about?

Well, brands have found creative ways to play with our keyboard layout by using the keyboard's unique structure to share jokes with their audience. By using familiar keys in new ways, they turned the ordinary into something that could grab attention and make people laugh.

Domino's, for example, decided to play with the QWERTY keyboard by asking its followers, 'What's the best duo after our famous cheese garlic bread and dips?"'To find the answer, you just need to look between the 'Y' and 'O' keys on your keyboard. The answer? 'U and I.' Their tweet not only made their fans smile but also reminded everyone of Domino's delicious food.

Meanwhile, Swiggy shared a rather controversial opinion, saying, "Veg biryani is the best." Shortly clarifying and asking their audience to look between the 'H' and 'L' keys on a keyboard, where they'll notice a hidden message: 'JK,' which means 'just kidding.'

Brands like HDFC Bank, Spotify, BlinkIt, and a lot more also got on this trend with some making memes that played with the keyboard's layout, while others used hidden messages to grab attention. Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across.

Swiggy

veg biryani is the best 🤌🏻



look between H and L on your keyboard — Swiggy (@Swiggy) April 23, 2024

Dominos India

You know the best duo after Garlic Breadsticks and Cheesy dip?

Look between Y and O on your keyboard 🥰#DominosIndia — dominos_india (@dominos_india) April 23, 2024

BlinkIt

guess who loves mangoes, look between Y and O on your keyboard 🫡 pic.twitter.com/OdyKWEpOyw — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) April 23, 2024

Swiggy Instamart

You know what you need? Look between R and Y on your keyboard 🫡 — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) April 23, 2024

Tinder India

look between Y and O to know who needs to go on a date together 👀 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 23, 2024

Youtube India

look between i and p on your keypad 👀 pic.twitter.com/it6lvPWwbx — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) April 23, 2024

Zomato

what can fix all problems?



look between R and Y of your keyboard — zomato (@zomato) April 23, 2024

Ajio Life

Have you still kept your ex’s t-shirt? Look between ‘T’ and ‘U’ on your keyboard 😀 — AJIO (@AJIOLife) April 23, 2024

Spotify India

Tag your favourite artist and ask them to look between R and U on their keyboard 💖 — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) April 23, 2024





Zepto

we’re bring back hippo chips 💜



look between H and L on your keyboard — Zepto (@ZeptoNow) April 23, 2024

Uber India

Who needs to make this weekend a long weekend?



Look between Y and I on your keyboard😉#UberIndia — Uber India (@Uber_India) April 23, 2024

Shaadi.com

Guess who is getting married this year?



Look between Y and I on your keyboard 🥰 — Shaadi.com (@ShaadiDotCom) April 23, 2024

ixigo

Who's planning your next vacation? Look between Q & R on your keyboard ✈️ — ixigo (@ixigo) April 23, 2024

Croma Retail

Something we would have to update if we didn't post about this trend



Look between X and B of your keyboard#Croma #Electronics #Gadgets #Trending #keyboard — Croma (@cromaretail) April 23, 2024

Reliance Jio

Who kept us glued to the TV till the last ball?



Look between 6 and 8 on your keyboard. 😉#CSKvLSG #Thala #WhistlePodu — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) April 23, 2024

HDFC Bank

Who’s going to get ₹1,200* CashBack on Payzapp?



Look between Y and I on your keyboard.#PayZapp #HDFCBank — HDFC Bank (@HDFC_Bank) April 23, 2024

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives that participated in this trend that we missed out on? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.