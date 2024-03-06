Brands turn the Meta server outage into a viral marketing moment

Didn't we all catch ourselves toggling the WiFi on and off while relaxing on our beds, scrolling through Instagram and Facebook, only to be surprised and realise that the application servers were down? As a result, we naturally turned to Twitter and other apps to find out what was happening. It was a quick switch from one social platform to another, looking for the latest updates about the sudden outage.
Several of our beloved brands used this opportunity to engage with users and create entertaining memes on X (Formerly Twitter) about the recent situation.
Disney+ Hotstar cleverly promoted its streaming services, encouraging users to "binge" on their platform, thereby capitalizing on the inability to scroll elsewhere. Meanwhile, Swiggy injected humour into the scenario by suggesting users refresh and 'feed' themselves instead of their social media 'feeds.' Dominos, not to be left out, joined the banter by inviting users to take a 'pizza break' in solidarity with Meta's unexpected downtime.
In a world momentarily paused on social media platforms, these brands showcased wit, turning an outage into an opportunity to connect with their audience through relatable and amusing content.
Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:
Prime Video IN
me after an hour of refreshing Instagram and facebook pic.twitter.com/KDtV93IV7D— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2024
Ixigo
Scrolling mein rukawat ke liye khed hai - they're on a vacation 😎🏖️#instagramdown #facebookdown— ixigo (@ixigo) March 5, 2024
Disney Plus Hotstar
Scroll nahi kar sakte toh kya hua, binge toh kar sakte hai 🤭#InstagramDown— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 5, 2024
Swiggy
“couldn’t refresh feed” my brother in christ just feed and refresh yourself 😂🫵— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 5, 2024
boAt
Insta couldn’t take any more jam-nagar content🫠#instagramdown— boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 5, 2024
Bewakoof
Elon Musk named this app perfectly— Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) March 5, 2024
Because no matter what we all keep going back to our “eX” when nothing works properly 😂#instagramdown #meta #INSTAGRAM #trending
Dominos
Meta's taking a pizza break, you should too👀🍕#instagramdown #DominosIndia— dominos_india (@dominos_india) March 5, 2024
Croma Retail
X has now become the second earbud, ek nahi chal raha hai toh dusre se kaam chala lenge 😝#Croma #Gadgets #Electronics #Instagramdown #Facebookdown #Zuckerberg #MomentMakarketing #Trending— Croma (@cromaretail) March 5, 2024
Myntra
Instagram Down— Myntra (@myntra) March 5, 2024
Facebook Down#MyntraBirthdayBlast Bday sale pe prices down
Tic Tac India
Stay refreshed, even when the internet takes a break! #FacebookDown #InstagramDown#TicTac@Social_Samosa @MarketingMind_— TicTacIndia (@TicTacIndia) March 5, 2024