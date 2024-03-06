Advertisment
Brands turn the Meta server outage into a viral marketing moment

Several of our beloved brands seized the opportunity of Instagram and Facebook server outages to engage with users and create memes on X. Here's a look at a few brand creatives that we came across.

Hiya Rupreja
Didn't we all catch ourselves toggling the WiFi on and off while relaxing on our beds, scrolling through Instagram and Facebook, only to be surprised and realise that the application servers were down? As a result, we naturally turned to Twitter and other apps to find out what was happening. It was a quick switch from one social platform to another, looking for the latest updates about the sudden outage.

Several of our beloved brands used this opportunity to engage with users and create entertaining memes on X (Formerly Twitter) about the recent situation.

Disney+ Hotstar cleverly promoted its streaming services, encouraging users to "binge" on their platform, thereby capitalizing on the inability to scroll elsewhere. Meanwhile, Swiggy injected humour into the scenario by suggesting users refresh and 'feed' themselves instead of their social media 'feeds.' Dominos, not to be left out, joined the banter by inviting users to take a 'pizza break' in solidarity with Meta's unexpected downtime.

In a world momentarily paused on social media platforms, these brands showcased wit, turning an outage into an opportunity to connect with their audience through relatable and amusing content.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

Prime Video IN

 

Ixigo

 

Disney Plus Hotstar 

Swiggy

boAt

Bewakoof 

Dominos 

Croma Retail 

Myntra 

Tic Tac India

 

