Brands turn the Meta server outage into a viral marketing moment

Didn't we all catch ourselves toggling the WiFi on and off while relaxing on our beds, scrolling through Instagram and Facebook, only to be surprised and realise that the application servers were down? As a result, we naturally turned to Twitter and other apps to find out what was happening. It was a quick switch from one social platform to another, looking for the latest updates about the sudden outage.

Several of our beloved brands used this opportunity to engage with users and create entertaining memes on X (Formerly Twitter) about the recent situation.

Disney+ Hotstar cleverly promoted its streaming services, encouraging users to "binge" on their platform, thereby capitalizing on the inability to scroll elsewhere. Meanwhile, Swiggy injected humour into the scenario by suggesting users refresh and 'feed' themselves instead of their social media 'feeds.' Dominos, not to be left out, joined the banter by inviting users to take a 'pizza break' in solidarity with Meta's unexpected downtime.

In a world momentarily paused on social media platforms, these brands showcased wit, turning an outage into an opportunity to connect with their audience through relatable and amusing content.

Here's a look at a few other brand creatives that we came across:

Prime Video IN

me after an hour of refreshing Instagram and facebook pic.twitter.com/KDtV93IV7D — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2024

Ixigo

Scrolling mein rukawat ke liye khed hai - they're on a vacation 😎🏖️#instagramdown #facebookdown — ixigo (@ixigo) March 5, 2024

Disney Plus Hotstar

Scroll nahi kar sakte toh kya hua, binge toh kar sakte hai 🤭#InstagramDown — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) March 5, 2024

Swiggy

“couldn’t refresh feed” my brother in christ just feed and refresh yourself 😂🫵 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 5, 2024

boAt

Insta couldn’t take any more jam-nagar content🫠#instagramdown — boAt (@RockWithboAt) March 5, 2024

Bewakoof

Elon Musk named this app perfectly

Because no matter what we all keep going back to our “eX” when nothing works properly 😂#instagramdown #meta #INSTAGRAM #trending — Bewakoof® (@bewakoof) March 5, 2024

Dominos

Croma Retail

Myntra

Instagram Down

Facebook Down#MyntraBirthdayBlast Bday sale pe prices down — Myntra (@myntra) March 5, 2024

Tic Tac India