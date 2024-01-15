Advertisment
#Topical Spot

Brands welcome the harvest season with social media creatives

As the harvest season begins, India readies for Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti celebrations—an opportunity for brands to join the festivities on social media. Creativity flourishes as brands and followers share moments of joy and traditions.

author-image
Hiya Rupreja
Jan 15, 2024 18:50 IST
New Update
Harvest Season

Marking the arrival of the season of golden harvests, India gears up to celebrate Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti.

These festive occasions, tied to the bountiful harvest, create a lively canvas for brands to join the celebration on social media. Picture vibrant rangolis, heartwarming messages, and brands joyously taking part in the digital festivities.

In this online playground, creativity takes centre stage as brands and followers not only celebrate the harvest of crops but also share moments of joy, traditions, and a strong sense of togetherness. 

Reliance Jio celebrated different cultures and languages, while Swiggy Instamart and Uber India wished with memes. Brands like Cristos and Cadini shared warm wishes with a simple 'Happy Makar Sankranti' to their customers, other brands like So Good, Brita and Nutrilite Tata Play Binge featured their products in their wishes in a creative way. 

Social Samosa takes a look at how brands celebrated the festival of kites with colourful creatives.

Reliance Jio

Prime Video India

McDonald's India

Paper Boat

Swiggy Instamart

Zomato

Disney+ Hotstar

boAt

Uber India 

Fevikwik

Bumble India 

Mumbai Police

BRITA India 

Amul

Myntra

So Good

 

Nutralite 

 

 

Tata Play

 

Tata Play Binge

 

 

Cristos

Did you come across any interesting brand creatives celebrating the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Lohri and Pongal? If yes, then share it with us at team@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below. 

#Pongal #Makar Sankranti #Lohri #harvest season #Social media #brand creatives