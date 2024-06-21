Brands get musical this World Music Day

World Music Day, celebrated on June 21 annually, is a global tribute to celebrate the impact of music in our lives. Brands leverage this love for music to connect with their audiences on a deeper level by creating memes, campaigns and creatives.

While Netflix India made a ' Bollywood playlist' including songs from Netflix's Heeramandi to some of Shahrukh Khan's classics, Uber India asked us to take a long road trip by saying, "Aaj ka trip thoda lamba hone wala hai", subtly promoting its services.

Whereas Federal Bank's Corporate Anthem, based on the iconic Musical Logo (MOGO) by BrandMusiq, reflects the Bank's fundamental principles and beliefs. "Sacha Hai Dil ka ye Rishta..." is a sincere tribute to the long-lasting connections the Bank has with its customers, employees, stakeholders, and within its own community.

Here's a look at a few other brand campaigns and creatives that we came across:

Federal Bank

boAt

Swiggy Instamart

YouTube India

Netflix India

It’s #WorldMusicDay, so we made a little playlist for you 💗 pic.twitter.com/PYMcCtBJCZ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 21, 2024

Spotify India

If you could make a Blend playlist with any artist, who would you make it with? #WorldMusicDay — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) June 21, 2024

Uber India

Gaana

Jio Saavn

