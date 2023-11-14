Evergreen Children's Day campaigns that capture childhood innocence

Every year on 14 November, Children’s Day is celebrated with various contests - singing, dancing, and fancy-dress in schools. These festivities hold a special memory in every adult’s life. The day is a reminder of the innocence, curious, and hopeful nature that children innately have and that we had that too.

Drawing on these emotions, brands use the day to highlight all the aspects of childhood -- good and bad. Through the years, brands have explored different scenarios of childhood emotions that coincidently bleed into adulthood.

Byju’s ad campaign highlighted the curiosity that childhood brings and celebrated the experience of learning. Bournvita's campaign discussed the importance of mental health struggles amongst children and aimed towards removing the stigma and raising awareness among parents.

Here are some evergreen Children's Day ads we came across through the years.

Byju’s

Hyundai

Jio

Bournvita

Axis Bank

Godrej

Himalaya

OnePlus

Gritzo

UNICEF India

Bajaj Allianz Life

