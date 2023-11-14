Advertisment
Evergreen Children's Day campaigns that capture childhood innocence

Every year brands capture the essence of Children's Day to highlight all the aspects of childhood. Through the years, brands have explored different scenarios of childhood emotions. Here's a list of some evergreen Children's Day campaigns.

Nishita Kunder
Nov 14, 2023 09:00 IST
Every year on 14 November, Children’s Day is celebrated with various contests - singing, dancing, and fancy-dress in schools. These festivities hold a special memory in every adult’s life. The day is a reminder of the innocence, curious, and hopeful nature that children innately have and that we had that too. 

Drawing on these emotions, brands use the day to highlight all the aspects of childhood -- good and bad. Through the years, brands have explored different scenarios of childhood emotions that coincidently bleed into adulthood. 

Byju’s ad campaign highlighted the curiosity that childhood brings and celebrated the experience of learning. Bournvita's campaign discussed the importance of mental health struggles amongst children and aimed towards removing the stigma and raising awareness among parents. 

Here are some evergreen Children's Day ads we came across through the years. 

