When 'First in My Bloodline' caption became a trend for brands

As the 'first in my bloodline' trend went viral, brands joined in, with social teams sharing product-led, self-aware and humorous takes across platforms.

Payal Navarkar
Earlier this month multiple social media posts popped up with same caption saying 'First in my Bloodline to". It all started with a travel post. A woman, solo trip, nice background. The caption read: "First in my bloodline to travel without a husband."

On the surface, it looked like any other travel post. But that caption hit different. Because for a lot of women, particularly those from conservative families and backgrounds, stepping on a plane alone is not casual.

And suddenly, the internet got it.

Within days, women from across the world started posting their own versions, like, First to take Football as profession and not hobby.

The thread was the same everywhere: these were firsts that should not have been firsts.

To understand why the trend resonated so deeply, one has to understand what it is actually pointing at. In many parts of the world, a woman's movement is still tied to a man's permission.

But the trend was not only speaking to women in those contexts. It was also speaking to the woman in a metro city who earns her own salary and still has a midnight curfew at 25. The woman with a degree who is told her real responsibility starts after marriage.

When one woman in a family dares to step outside what is expected of her, she doesn't just change her own life, a younger sister watches, a cousin takes notes.

That is what "first in my bloodline" was really saying. Not: look at me. But: look at how late this arrived.

Once a trend reaches this level of cultural saturation, it is only a matter of time before brands arrive.

And they did. Social media managers at companies across industries began posting their own ‘first in my bloodline’ takes. 

Just as the trend was already building momentum with brands posting,Grammy-winning American singer SZA at an event in India hyped the crowd asking "Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" and encouraged everyone to chant and dance.

The internet reacted immediately and used the moment to riff on the trend directly: "First in my bloodline to hear 'Can I get a Shiv Shambhu.'"

It was funny. But it also plugged the SZA moment directly into the emotional current that the "first in my bloodline" trend had already built.

It is a pattern that plays out on the internet every time a trend earns emotional resonance.

Here are some brands joined the trend on the social media:

Netflix

Zomato

Instamart

Zepto

RuPay

Magicpin

Prime Video India

Snabbit

Cashkaro.com

Head & Shoulders

