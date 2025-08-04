Friendship day brand creatives tap into nostalgia, humour, and heart

Friendship Day used to mean something as simple, and sweet, as colourful bands on our wrists, hand-made cards, and secret notes passed during class. It was a day of innocent excitement, where your 'best friend forever' could change from year to year, but the thrill of celebrating friendship remained the same. Fast-forward to today, and while the sentiment hasn’t changed, the way we express it certainly has, especially in the world of brand communication. Marketers have tapped into the emotional and nostalgic value of Friendship Day to create content that’s either relatable, cheeky, or rich in childhood throwbacks.

Tinder India’s tongue-in-cheek message to the 'let’s just be friends” crowd and AJIO’s nostalgic take on friendship bands in school reflect how brands are tapping into collective memory and cultural cues. These posts highlight a broader trend in digital communication, where humour, relatability, and sentiment are used to mirror how friendship is perceived and celebrated today, both online and off.



Let us take a look at how brands celebrated friendship day creatively.





To the one who said ‘let’s just be friends’ Happy YOUR Day 💅



#FriendshipDay — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 3, 2025

Throwback to the time when the amount of friendship bands on your hands used to decide your coolness level in school <3 — AJIO (@AJIOLife) August 3, 2025

Everyone needs a friend who’s your bedtime story AND your alarm clock



#FriendshipDay — Wakefit (@WakefitCo) August 3, 2025

