Friendship day brand creatives tap into nostalgia, humour, and heart

Friendship Day 2025 saw brands like Tinder, AJIO, Zomato and more tap into nostalgia, humour, and relatability to connect with audiences. In this article, we take a look at some of the brand creatives that caught our eye.

Social Samosa
FRIENDSHIP DAY CREATIVES

Friendship Day used to mean something as simple, and sweet, as colourful bands on our wrists, hand-made cards, and secret notes passed during class. It was a day of innocent excitement, where your 'best friend forever' could change from year to year, but the thrill of celebrating friendship remained the same. Fast-forward to today, and while the sentiment hasn’t changed, the way we express it certainly has, especially in the world of brand communication. Marketers have tapped into the emotional and nostalgic value of Friendship Day to create content that’s either relatable, cheeky, or rich in childhood throwbacks.

Tinder India’s tongue-in-cheek message to the 'let’s just be friends” crowd and AJIO’s nostalgic take on friendship bands in school reflect how brands are tapping into collective memory and cultural cues. These posts highlight a broader trend in digital communication, where humour, relatability, and sentiment are used to mirror how friendship is perceived and celebrated today, both online and off.

Let us take a look at how brands celebrated friendship day creatively.

Myntra

Saregama Official

Tinder India

BMW Mottorad India

Zomato

AJIO

Durex India

WakeFit

Old Spice India

Balaji Wafers

Neo

Chola MS

Treebo Hotels

Great Learning

