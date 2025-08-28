Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 ads draws on childhood innocence to engage audiences

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 rolls in, cities and screens light up together. Across India and among those living away from home, households welcome Bappa for durations that reflect tradition and convenience: some for a day, others for three or five, and many for the full 10-day observance. In Maharashtra, Mumbai and Pune set the benchmark for grandeur, towering idols, round-the-clock aartis, and teeming pandals that turn neighbourhoods into community squares. The festival’s core remains unchanged: families and friends gathering at home and in public mandals, sharing modaks, music, and that unmistakable feeling of togetherness.

Brands have stepped squarely into this cultural moment in 2025, releasing campaigns that mirror the emotion on the ground. The dominant creative thread taps childhood innocence, wide-eyed kids helping bring Bappa home, learning rituals from elders and discovering small acts of kindness.

Brands like MG Birla Opus paint featured a kid who wanted to bring the genesh idol home just like other people around him, and his parent were reluctant to his idea due to their work. Subsequently, they celebrated the festival by bringing the idol for their son's sake.

In another ad film by Sunny Cooking Oil, it explores a little girl's 'Letter to Bappa', and how she learns the different rituals from observing people around her and how everyone celebrates it differently.

Below, we round up some of the Ganesh Chaturthi campaigns of 2025, work that captures the warmth of the festival while speaking to modern, mobile audiences.

Birla Opus Paints | Special Mehmaan Aayenge?

Sunny Cooking Oil India | Letter to Bappa

Morris Garages India | Tumchi seat taiyaar ahe

Rethink the familiar | Renault | Saatchi & Saatchi India

CaratLane | Bappa gave him a nudge! | BBH India

Reliance Digital | Ganesh Chaturthi Film | BBH India

Reliance Digital Insurance Company | Ganpati Jaisa Sahara

Berger Paints India | Let the festivities begin