Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How brands are going beyond hoardings to create experiences

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated in Mumbai, transforming the city for ten days with community-driven pandals and public devotion. This annual event, marked by the installation of Ganesha idols in temporary structures, starting on August 27th, attracts millions of visitors and becomes a centrepiece of civic life.

Over time, the festival's cultural significance has also become a focal point for corporate engagement. Brands have shifted from traditional advertising to creating on-ground experiences that integrate their services and products into the festive landscape.

In 2025, several brands have implemented experiential marketing initiatives during the festival.

Polycab, for example, established a 'Comfort Zone' along the congested Lalbaugcha Raja darshan route, providing a sheltered rest area for devotees. The brand also installed mobile charging stations at the Lalbaug pandal and safety watchtowers at key locations like Juhu Beach to aid authorities during the immersion processions.

Similarly, Signify contributed to the public's comfort by installing 400 fans at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and further amplified the city's festive ambience by illuminating the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. In a different approach, Instamart created an 8-foot-high 3D anamorphic art installation at Inorbit Mall, Malad. This sculpture, constructed from puja essentials available on its platform, offered a unique visual display.

These activations reflect a broader trend where brands are no longer just observers but active participants in the festival's community and cultural fabric.

Signify

Signify marked the festival in Mumbai by installing 400 Ecolink fans at Lalbaugcha Raja for devotees and illuminating the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with a festive display.

Polycab

Polycab installed at comfort zones, charging stations, safety towers & more for devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja & Juhu Beach.

Instamart

Instamart and Arthat Studio displayed an 8-ft 3D anamorphic Ganpati idol at Inorbit Mall, Mumbai, made with 400+ puja items, on display from Aug 24 - Sept 4, 2025.

Fortune Foods

A giant modak made with Fortune products became the pandal’s centrepiece at Girgaon Cha Raja, with 5,000 sq. ft. of branding marking the brand’s festive presence.

Aashirvaad Atta

The Ganesha Creation Zone offers devotees an experience to create Ganesha art, see it magnified on a golden wheat grain, and take home an engraved grain, prasad, and a festive hamper.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The bank launched the Ganesh Utsav 2025 campaign across West region branches, featuring six initiatives. The program combines digital experiences like QR-enabled virtual darshan with on-ground cultural activities, games, art, and festive branding to engage communities.

ICICI Lombard

ICICI Lombard launched a ‘Scan for Siddhivinayak Bappa’s Darshan’ activation at Siddhivinayak Metro Station, letting commuters perform virtual Darshan, Aarti, and Arpan on the go.

The Pavilion Mall and Nexus Westend Mall

The Pavilion Mall and Nexus Westend Mall are hosting eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan in Pune from Aug 29 - Sept 5, engaging communities with mobile tanks, dhol-tasha processions, and responsible immersion in designated eco pods.

