Heartfelt Diwali ads that celebrate homecoming

Diwali is a major festival in India spanning multiple days from Dhanteras to Bhaiya Dooj. The festival signifies Lord Ram’s coming back home to Ayodhya after the defeat of Ravana.

The month-long celebrations of cleaning homes, cooking delicacies, card parties, and time spent with loved ones are embellished with burgeoning love and excitement. Some have to move away from these celebrations and spend Diwali by themselves as they grow up. Nostalgia and yearning to go back home to celebrate the festival with loved ones renders individuals away from home restless and homesick. Recreating these emotions, through the years brands have created poignant homecoming Diwali campaigns to sympathize with people and remind them to go back home.

OnePlus campaign shows the isolation of spending Diwali in a foreign country. The campaign showcases a sister posting about her brother and a group of strangers congregating to give him a taste of home with sweets and treats in hand.

Samsonite's #DiwalikaSafar campaign pays tribute to the selfless sacrifices that people like bus drivers, air hostesses, and train conductors, make to ensure others reach home in time for Diwali with family.

Here are some heartwarming Diwali Homecoming ad campaigns that we came across.

Vivo

Vivo's 'Joy of Homecoming' ad displays the loneliness of a father, especially on Diwali and how a traveller helps in reconnecting with his children.

Pepsi

Pepsi's 'Ghar wali Diwali' tells a daughter's story who couldn't make it home for Diwali. And how her parent's absence along with childhood Diwali memories make her rush back home.

Samsonite

Samsonite thanks the sacrifices of those who miss Diwali with their family to ensure everyone reaches home on Diwali to their loved ones.

Dell

Dell's ad highlights a traveller celebrating Diwali with people who make him feel like family despite being away from home.

Vodafone

Vodafone with their #Lookup ad pleads everyone to look up from their phones and celebrate Diwali fully and use phones only to communicate with loved ones if away from home. The ad campaign is a reminder of why phones exist in the first place -- to connect with loved ones.

OnePlus

OnePlus defines a bond between siblings and a sister making sure her brother doesn't feel secluded on Diwali in a foreign country.

Fab Hotels

Fab Hotels displays a conversation between a boss and his subordinate stuck in the same boat - - away from home on Diwali. The boss having gone through the experience many times advises the subordinate on how to spend the festivals away from home.

Siyaram’s

Siyaram’s ad showcases a son away from his home on Diwali being called home back by his parents. The son surprises them at the last minute highlighting the importance of family during festivals.

British Airways

British Airways' campaign wishes Happy Diwali to people flying back home for the festivities and the ones helping them take the trip as well.

If you feel we have missed out on any of your favourite Brand campaigns for Diwali Homecoming, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com